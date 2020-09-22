Daily Distraction For September 22, 2020

The Daily Distraction is hosted by Chris Killian, delivering the most entertaining daily news show. Killian tried to hide his excitement over WandaVision trailer long enough get on camera long enough to talk with the ComicBook.com audience across Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube with today's episode, September 15. The Daily Distraction rounds up the biggest news of the past 24 hours, bringing the biggest headlines from ComicBook.com to one place with a unique spin.

Below is a round up of the headlines featured in Daily Distraction.

Microsoft Buys Bethesda "In a shocking turn of events, Xbox today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Bethesda Softworks. This monumental move brings video game franchises like Doom, Fallout, and The Elder Scrolls into the greater Xbox fold. The exact amount of IP Xbox has just acquired is somewhat staggering to even think about, and should certainly help better position the company in terms of first-party titles in the future." -Rollin Bishop

Man of Steel Trends, Again "Long before he was Geralt in The Witcher or an A-list action star appearing in blockbusters like Mission: Impossible - Fallout and The Man from UNCLE, Henry Cavill first rose to prominence thanks to his role as the eponymous Man of Steel. Though it's an argument that will never go away, a substantial chunk of the fandom thinks Cavill might be the best actor to ever don the red cape; so many people think that, in fact, they got Zack Snyder's Man of Steel to trend much of Monday afternoon." -Adam Barnhardt

Netflix Cancels Dark Crystal "It's a sad day in Thra -- or at least for fans of Netflix's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. Netflix has cancelled The Dark Crystal prequel series after just one season on the streaming platform. News of the cancellation comes over a year after the series' debut and was confirmed by Jim Henson Company CEO and executive producer Lisa Henson in a statement that thanked fans for their support and noted that they were looking for another way to continue the story." -Nicole Drum



New episodes of Daily Distraction post at 11:30am ET on the official ComicBook.com Instagram page and at 11am on YouTube.