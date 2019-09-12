Daniel Radcliffe Ready To Join The Fast & Furious Franchise As A Non-Driver

Harry Potter himself is ready to join the massive Fast & Furious franchise but only if he doesn’t have to get behind the wheel of a car. Daniel Radcliffe is promoting his latest title Guns Akimbo in which he takes on a bit more of an action role than in other recent films but he is ready for the big Universal title on certain conditions.

“Is there a part for a non-driver in [Fast 9?]” Radcliffe joked with MTVNews. What might that non-driver role be in the next Fast & Furious movie? Radcliff has his share of ideas. “There’s a big operation,” the actor said. “They need someone doing their taxes or something. There’s gotta be an accountant or something.”

As it turns out, Radcliffe is not much of a driver in the real world. “Not really, no,” he admits. “I’ve got a license only so I can drive on sets but I dn’t really do it. I’m really bad at it.”

Stilll, the actor might just find himself fitting in with the likes of Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, and John Cena (who joins the Fast & Furious world with the upcoming ninth installment) if some lessons learned in the Harry Potter franchise help him out in the future. “I got to do a lot of stunts on Potter,” Radcliffe said. “That was awesome and then most of the stunts I’ve done since don’t particularly lend themselves to stunts. Not all of them anyway. I’m like not imminently castable in action movies, I think, for various reasons. That’s one of the reasons I wanted to do this because I can believe myself as this character.”

Since the Harry Potter movies came to an end, Radcliffe has had his fair share of work. The actor’s Swiss Army Man film has become quite popular but he also stars in Playmobil: The Movie, Trainwreck, Horns, and Victor Frankenstein.

Do you think it's time for Radcliffe to take on an action movie role? Could he fit into the Fast & Furious world, somewhere down the road?

Radcliffe’s Guns Akimbo should hit theaters later this year.