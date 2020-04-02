Danny Trejo Shares Poster For Machete Kills Again In Space On April Fools’ Day

Fans of the 2008 theatrical event Grindhouse know the name Machete well. The iconic double feature from directors Robert Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino included not only the films Planet Terror and Death Proof but fake trailers for other would-be exploitation movies including Edgar Wright’s Don’t, Rob Zombie’s Werewolf Women of the SS, Eli Roth’s Thanksgiving, and Rodriguez’ Machete. The Danny Trejo-starring trailer would go on to actually become its own movie in 2010 which would spawn a 2013 sequel in Machete Kills, which would then go on to tease another movie in the franchise with Machete Kills Again In Space. Trejo himself is keeping the flame alive by sharing a “poster” for the sequel which you can find below!

2021

Before you get too excited about Trejo’s poster teaser, captioned with “2021,” a reminder that today is April Fool’s Day and the likelihood of the film actually being released next year would be unlikely already. At one point it seemed like this film would actually happen, with Trejo saying back in 2015 that it was going to be filmed that year. It should go without saying that this didn’t happen though and that the lackluster box office of the 2013 sequel probably killed the franchise permanently (in addition to the 2018 bankruptcy of distributor Open Road Films). Like we said though, a trailer for this movie was produced and shown after Machete Kills, which you can watch in the player above.

As recently as last year, Trejo told SyFy Wire he was still eager to make it happen but confirmed that the movie is “all bogged down in bulls**t,” adding “Everybody wants this, I mean, everybody in the world. I’ve been asked that all over the world. ‘Hey, are you going to do Machete in Space?’”

The promise of Grindhouse back in 2008 was incredibly ambitious and perhaps even ahead of its time. Within the three hour runtime of the film there were two movies with some connective tissue but the fake trailers all seemed to be teasing a future for Grindhouse as a series. Even before the film arrived Eli Roth spoke openly about wanting to make his fake trailer into a full feature film, but unfortunately Grindhouse would go on to be a commercial failure and mostly stopped the idea of a franchise dead in its tracks. The movie only brought in $25.4 million at the worldwide box office, making it a pretty big bomb when compared to its reported production budget of $60 million.