The Dark Knight's Michael Caine Goes Viral With 11-Minute Return to Twitter
While everyone was screaming about the sale of Twitter to Elon Musk, one of the biggest stories about the social media site went under the radar, the return of Academy Award winning actor Michael Caine to the platform. It has been three months since Caine, best known to some for playing Alfred Pennyworth in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Trilogy, has tweeted, last posting a photo in January, only to return for two tweets in the evening of April 25th. The first message arrived at 9:22 PM GMT, simply reading: "Hello!," and was followed eleven minutes later by another that read: "Good Night My Sweet Ones."
Caine's short but simply message, and the incredibly quick turnaround rom his return to Grandpa Simpson-like exit, has made the actor's name go viral. We've collected some of the funniest reactions to Caine's pair of tweets below, along with the people that felt comfort in being called a "Sweet One" by the 89 year old actor. Check them out below.
Whirlwind
What a Whirlwind 11 Minutes over on Michael Caine’s Twitter pic.twitter.com/tdGrDaEtdi— Coy Jandreau (@CoyJandreau) April 25, 2022
Drama free
Your Twitter over the last three months: Petty drama, tiring politics, probably a dumpster fire.
Michael Caine’s Twitter over the last three months: pic.twitter.com/lMFWWP97Nm— Oliver Jia (オリバー・ジア) (@OliverJia1014) April 26, 2022
Sir Michael Caine....OUT
Sir Michael Caine took one look around this joint and he is OUT pic.twitter.com/VlNkZLBCpq— Mark Berman (@markberman) April 25, 2022
Limit your screen time
Michael Caine showing us the correct amount of time a person should spend on social media. pic.twitter.com/yUuokPNit5— Dian living a simple life -original Lady Di (@dian_simplethin) April 26, 2022
Me at a party
Michael Caine is me at a party...ready to leave 10 minutes after saying hello. pic.twitter.com/Cj51LpAVk7— erin alyce (@herooine) April 26, 2022
Bless him
Good Night Sir Michael Caine. https://t.co/8zDeM9pkp6— redwmv (@redwmv) April 26, 2022
11 actually
Michael Caine lasted 8 minutes. pic.twitter.com/a5Fk1S1gH0— Emily Larsen (@emily10lars) April 25, 2022
He isn't even the owner yet
Elon finally unbanned Michael Caine! https://t.co/LFYBfVHPOH— 𝓢𝓶𝓮𝓵𝓵𝓼 𝓵𝓲𝓴𝓮 𝓽𝓮𝓮𝓷 𝓼𝓽𝓪𝓽𝓲𝓼𝓶 (@TheSuppressed86) April 26, 2022
I am completely ok
When Michael Caine refers to me and all Twitter users as "My sweet ones." as if we were some type of pet, I just want to state for the record I am completely ok with that.— Eric Little (@SoCalEricLittle) April 26, 2022
He'll win too
This is Michael Caine declaring that he will defeat Elon Musk in single combat. The hero we need right now https://t.co/ak8W8WNWtE— peetah (@petesbydre) April 25, 2022