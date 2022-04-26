The Dark Knight's Michael Caine Goes Viral With 11-Minute Return to Twitter

While everyone was screaming about the sale of Twitter to Elon Musk, one of the biggest stories about the social media site went under the radar, the return of Academy Award winning actor Michael Caine to the platform. It has been three months since Caine, best known to some for playing Alfred Pennyworth in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Trilogy, has tweeted, last posting a photo in January, only to return for two tweets in the evening of April 25th. The first message arrived at 9:22 PM GMT, simply reading: "Hello!," and was followed eleven minutes later by another that read: "Good Night My Sweet Ones."

Caine's short but simply message, and the incredibly quick turnaround rom his return to Grandpa Simpson-like exit, has made the actor's name go viral. We've collected some of the funniest reactions to Caine's pair of tweets below, along with the people that felt comfort in being called a "Sweet One" by the 89 year old actor. Check them out below.