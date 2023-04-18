David Cronenberg's New Movie Adds Daredevil: Born Again Star

David Cronenberg is hard at work developing his next big feature film, The Shrouds, and he has already ironed out a pretty solid cast. It was previously revealed that Guy Pearce, Vincent Cassel, and Diane Kruger have all joined The Shroud, which Cronenberg is expected to begin filming in Toronto on May 8. Now, it seems that the cast has found its next big player. According to Deadline, Sandrine Holt (Fear the Walking Dead) has joined the project in a very mysterious role. Holt's casting comes got off the heels of the announcement that she joined Marvel Studios' Daredevil "reboot", Daredevil: Born Again. The trade notes that Holt will play the mysterious wife of a billionaire who contacts Cassel's character about a "strange" project that has something to do with her spouse. As of right now, there is no release date set for the project.

What is David Cronenberg's The Shrouds About?

Deadline describes The Shrouds as follows: "The Shrouds stars Cassel as Karsh, an innovative businessman and grieving widower, who builds a novel device to connect with the dead inside a burial shroud. This burial tool installed at his own state-of-the-art – though controversial cemetery allows him and his clients to watch their specific departed loved one decompose in real time. Karsh's revolutionary business is on the verge of breaking into the international mainstream when several graves within his cemetery are vandalized and nearly destroyed, including that of his wife. While he struggles to uncover a clear motive for the attack, the mystery of who wrought this havoc, and why, drive him to reevaluate his business, marriage and fidelity to his late wife's memory, as well as push him to new beginnings."

Who is Sandrine Holt Playing in Daredevil: Born Again?

Previously, Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again revealed a bunch of new cast members. Among the cast members was Holt (Fear the Walking Dead), Margarita Levieva (Revenge, The Deuce) were both cast in the Disney+ series, in undisclosed roles. Daredevil: Born Again is also bringing Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, reprising their respective roles from the Daredevil Netflix series. It was also revealed that Sopranos prequel film star Michael Gandolfini (son of late actor James Gandolfini) was also announced for the series.

News of Sandrine Holt and Margarita Levieva being cast in the show comes at a conspicuous time. Just last week, a rumor broke that Daredevil: Born Again will introduce White Tiger into the MCU. The mantle of White Tiger has been held by multiple characters who could be flipped into MCU adaptations played by either actress; Kirsten McDuffie is another strong possibility, as Matt Murdock's friend/love interest from the 2010s era has been a fan-favorite wish. Levieva played a very bold, free-spirited character in HBO's The Deuce, and seeing her cast as McDuffie wouldn't be a shock.

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to stream on Disney+ in Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+.

