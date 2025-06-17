David Hekili Kenui Bell, Lilo & Stitch Actor, Dies at 57 Just Weeks After Disney Movie Debuts

Lilo & Stitch star David Hekili Kenui Bell passed away on this weekend, his family announced on Facebook. The 57-year-old actor made his big screen debut last month, credited as David H. K. Bell for the role of “Big Hawaiian Dude” in the live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch. His previous credits include a Season 5 episode of Hawaii Five-O and two episodes of the Magnum P.I. reboot in 2018. His sister made a heartfelt post about his passing on Sunday, noting that it was particularly difficult for their family to mark Father’s Day without him. Her post picked up hundreds of likes and comments from friends and family as well as fans.

“It is with a heavy heart I share that my sweet, generous, talented, funny, brilliant and handsome little brother David H. K. Bell will spend today in the company of our Heavenly Father,” Bell’s sister Jalene Kanani Bell wrote on Sunday. “I’ve been waiting for the words and mindset to properly express the joy of a human, and Prince of a Man he was, but fate pushed my hand this morning by a pre-scheduled Father’s Day newsletter honoring the men in our lives.”

Jalene went on to describe her unique family dynamic with Bell, and how it evolved throughout their lives. “He was always so proud of me, his nieces and his grandnephew, constantly engaged and always coming up with fun activities to get-together.” As for his work, she wrote, “David loved being an actor, doing voiceovers, spending time with Brutus traveling as an ambassador for Kona Brew. The film industry and entertainment was so exciting to him and I loved that he enjoyed the arts… You can hear him over the PA system on arrival at Kona Airport where he loved working to create an awesome and safe customer experience.”

Jalene even revealed how she and her family experienced Lilo & Stitch alongside Bell last month. “He planned ahead and purchased the best seats in the house for us all to go together to opening night in Kapolei just two short weeks ago,” she wrote. “That’s one trait we didn’t share, planning ahead. We talked about and were so energized by the fans dressed in L&S gear head to toe, t-shirts, onezees, hats, mask, and the merch galore flying off the shelf as we stood in line for pop-corn.”

Lilo & Stitch exceeded all expectations at the box office when it premiered last month, breaking the record for the most profitable Memorial Day weekend premiere of all time. It was especially surprising as other Disney live-action remakes have floundered in recent years, including those based on older classic movies. It’s a great reminder of how much this story means to audiences, whether that’s because of its representation of Native Hawaiian characters or its authentic depiction of a non-conventional family structure.

Lilo & Stitch is still playing in theaters around the U.S. now, and the original animated version is streaming now on Disney+. Fans and friends are sharing memories of Bell on social media as news of his passing spreads.