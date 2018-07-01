David Spade Is Unrecognizable in Netflix’s Trailer for ‘Father of the Year’

Netflix released the official trailer for its upcoming original film, Father of the Year on Friday, featuring David Spade looking wildly different from his normal persona.

The film, produced by Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions film company, shows Spade with a beer belly and long, unruly hair reminiscent of his days as Joe Dirt.

The trailer shows Spade’s son Ben (Joey Bragg) trying to reconnect with him, even though he lives underneath a trailer and swims in a pool made out of the back of a pickup truck.

Spade overhears his son and a friend debating over whose dad could win in a fight, leading to a drunken confrontation between he and Mardy (Nat Faxon). This leads to Ben tackling Spade off a roof and crashing into a greenhouse below, causing them both to get arrested and costing Ben his job and college scholarship.

Feeling that he’s let his son down, Spade makes a vow to try and help his son turn his life around.

Spade recently suffered a family tragedy when his sister-in-law, fashion designer Kate Spade, died by suicide on June 5 in her Manhattan apartment. Spade was close to Kate and heartbroken over the situation.

“Fuzzy picture but i love it. Kate and I during Christmas family photos,” Spade wrote while posting a fuzzy throwback photo of the two to his Instagram. “We had so much fun that day. She was so sharp and quick on her feet. She could make me laugh so hard. I still can’t believe it. Its a rough world out there people, try to hang on.”

Three days after her passing he performed at the Brea Improv Comedy Club in Southern California, and opened up to the fans in attendance.

“Thank you for coming,” he said. “It was a rough week, but I didn’t want to cancel and I appreciate you all coming out here. And, if my jokes don’t work then I sort of get a free pass.”

On June 15, Spade announced he would be donating $100,000 of his own money to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, an organization that helps patients with mental health through education and support groups.

“More people suffer from mental health issues than we may realize but no one should ever feel ashamed to reach out for support,” Spade wrote in a statement to PEOPLE magazine when news of the donation broke. “If you or anyone you know is in need of help or guidance please contact the national suicide prevention hotline at 800-273-8255 or go to nami.org to learn more and help those who may be in need.”