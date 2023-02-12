DC Fan Art Imagines How George Clooney Could Look as Batman Amidst Return Rumors

Over the past few days a new rumor was doing it's rounds online that claimed George Clooney was going to appear in The Flash movie and possibly takeover as the DC Universe's Batman and become Damian Wayne's father in The Brave and the Bold. The actor first appeared as the Caped Crusader in Batman & Robin and wasn't ever expected to return, so this rumor definitely peaked the internets interest. This rumor quickly gained steam, and like with all things that aren't true, James Gunn took to Twitter to debunk it. Even though Gunn debunked the rumor fans were running with it earlier in the day and even created some cool fan art for Clooney's Batman return.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Clements.Ink created a new design that shows how Clooney could look like if he was in fact returning as Batman in The Flash. In the fan art the Gravity star gets a similar costume to the one he wore in Batman & Robin but updated for the modern age. While this rumor was promptly debunked this is still fun to look at. You can check out the fan art below!

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios last year and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

The next DC Studios movie to hit theaters will be Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line describe the film as follows: "Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with having adult Super Hero alter-egos. But when the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of ancient gods, arrive on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Billy—aka Shazam—and his family are thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of their world.

The film is being directed by David F. Sandberg (Shazam!, Annabelle: Creation) and produced by Peter Safran. Fury of the Gods was written by Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan. Shazam! Fury of the Gods hits theater on March 17th!

