DC Challenges Justice League Fans to Create Their Own Cyborg Looks

DC challenged Justice League fans to create their own Cyborg looks ahead of DC Fandome. The company has been trying to tell people to bring their best character cosplays and have the chance to win some money doing it. DC is giving out $1,400 to seven lucky winners, so if you got a dynamite look, go ahead and bust it out. Fandome also looks to be a major day for comic book fans everywhere. Zack Snyder’s Justice League is set to reveal some new footage after the Justice Con panel last weekend sent the Internet into a frenzy. DC is also teasing some other big surprises on the comics and movies side. Check out what DC is telling fans who want to enter this challenge below.

“To celebrate the incredible DC Multiverse, DC invites YOU to participate in a first of its kind, 24-hour global event: DC FanDome! Show us your best DC cosplay or makeup; at home Batcave; Superman shrine; epic comic book collection; DC Comic-inspired tattoos; decorated rooms. We want to see it all – anything from heroes, villains, pets, family, makeup and mashups of imagery from two or more eligible characters. Showcase what makes you DC’s biggest fan and take part in this massive, fan first virtual event.”

Cyborg Fans: We want to see your BORG LIFE creations for #DCFandome! Submit your art now and check out the Creative Briefs at https://t.co/NwgZfuntiI. Tomorrow is your last chance to submit by 10AM PT! Artists & Cosplayers: @Kitaske09 Anthony Kharon, Brett Cuviello, Corey Isaac pic.twitter.com/tQe3MYezPK — Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) July 30, 2020

“Create and submit a one-of-a-kind static or multimedia submission for DC that showcases your super-fandom and we will judge it based on creativity, innovation, originality and uniqueness.”

“Entries may also be on display digitally within the DC FanDome virtual event in August for fans from around the world to check out. 27 selected Finalists will be displayed for fans to vote on their favorite to help our judges select the winners. 7 Selected Creators will be chosen, receiving USD $1,400 each, and potentially have their work featured across select DC’s FanDome marketing campaigns and exclusive fan merchandise.”

What DC Comics character would you cosplay if you had the chance? Let us know down in the comments!