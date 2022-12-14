DC Studios Fan Art Shows X-Men Star Lucas Till Replacing Ezra Miller as The Flash

DC Studios' future has been up in the air ever since the announcement that James Gunn and Peter Safran are the new co-CEO's of the studio. First, it was revealed that Wonder Woman 3 had been scrapped with Patty Jenkins exiting the film due to it not matching up with future plans. Then it was revealed that Henry Cavill shot a cameo for The Flash, which may or may not be included in the project, and that he may not return as Superman. Gunn has been open about the transition while responding to the numerous reports that have come out about the changes, and even today he debunked a story that claimed they would merge Robert Pattinson's Batman into the main DC Universe. One thing for sure, after Gunn and Safran enact their plans, things will look very different. Fans seem to think that Ezra Miller should get recast as The Flash and one artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows X-Men star Lucas Till as the Fastest Man Alive.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Subi.Ozil created a new design that shows how the X-Men star could look as the next Scarlett Speedster. In the fan art we see the actor get a darker red colored suit fully equipped with the classic yellow boots. With the future of DC Studios uncertain, it's surely interesting to see what another actor could look like replacing Miller. You can check out The Flash fan art below!

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios at the beginning of the month and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

What do you think about this idea? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!