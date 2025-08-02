7 Arrowverse Characters That Could Beat David Corenswet’s Superman

In most DC media, Superman is at the top of the food chain. Earth’s yellow sun provides him with incredible abilities, including super strength, flight, and heat vision. There are very few villains in the universe that can go toe-to-toe with the Man of Steel when he’s at full power. However, James Gunn’s DC Universe doesn’t follow the beaten path, being comfortable enough to show its Superman lose a battle. In fact, 2025’s Superman begins with the titular hero down for the count after a fight with the Hammer of Boravia, who turns out to be a clone created by Lex Luthor.

While the DCU’s Superman is still formidable, he doesn’t have the experience that other heroes in the franchise do. There are also other franchises where metahumans have been active for many years and are ready for a fight whenever it comes their way. Here are seven Arrowverse characters that could beat David Corenswet’s Superman.

1) Green Arrow

For better or worse, Oliver Queen, aka Green Arrow, is the Arrowverse’s version of Batman. He takes to the streets of Star City at night and dishes out his own brand of justice. Another thing he borrows from the Dark Knight is his contingency plans. During one of The CW’s crossovers, Oliver reveals that he has a Kryptonite arrow, even using it against the Supergirl from Earth-X. While he wouldn’t be able to beat Superman in a fist fight, the Arrowverse’s first hero would find a way to win.

2) Reverse-Flash

Another Arrowverse character with experience fighting Kryptonians is Eobard Thawne, aka the Reverse Flash. He helps the Nazis during the “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover and fights The Flash and his friends, including Supergirl. At one point, Reverse-Flash even lets it slip that he fought Superman in the future and was faster than the hero. The DCU’s Superman hasn’t fought a speedster yet, and Reverse-Flash being his introduction to them would be a tough draw.

3) Supergirl

Kara Zor-El already exists in the DCU, and there’s no reason to suspect that she’s significantly stronger than her cousin. However, the Arrowverse’s Supergirl has them both beat in the experience department, fighting dozens of villains during her six-season run and consistently coming out on top. In a one-on-one battle, there’s no way that Corenswet’s Man of Steel takes out his cousin’s CW counterpart.

4) The Anti-Monitor

There are some problems that Superman can’t face alone in the Arrowverse, including “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” The crossover brings in multiple versions of Superman, and they all lose to the Anti-Monitor, a being that can wipe out entire universes without much effort. The Man of Steel won’t even be able to get close to the Anti-Monitor before turning into a cloud of dust.

5) The Martian Manhunter

Gunn has been teasing that the Martian Manhunter will have a part to play in the DCU’s future, but he’s not around yet. However, if he’s anything like the Arrowverse’s version, Superman should keep his head on a swivel. J’onn J’onzz and Kal-El have a falling out in Supergirl because the Martian likes to keep Kryptonite around. Superman reveals just how dangerous the mineral is for the Kryptonian, so the Martian Manhunter isn’t a good matchup for him.

6) The Spectre

While it seems unfair to have Oliver on this list twice, he says himself that he becomes “something else” when he assumes the role of the Spectre. The Anti-Monitor pushes Green Arrow’s new identity to his limits, but the hero wins the day and creates a new multiverse. While Superman can do some pretty impressive things, creating planets out of thin air isn’t one of them.

7) Superman

Of course, as Superman’s battle with Ultraman proves, there’s no one better to fight the Man of Steel than himself. The Arrowverse’s Superman has been around for a long time, defeating numerous villains on his way to becoming Earth-38’s most recognizable hero. The DCU’s version of the hero will need a few more years of training before he can take down his Arrowverse variant.

Superman is in theaters now.

Do you think the Arrowverse characters on this list could beat David Corenswet’s Superman? Who else do you think has a chance? Let us know in the comments below!