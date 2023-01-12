DCU Fan Art Gives David Corenswet Classic Christopher Reeve Superman Look

James Gunn and Peter Safran are busy working on their new DC Universe as co-CEOs of DC Studios, and the anticipation for them to reveal their plans is at an all-time high. Gunn has already revealed that he's working on a Superman movie that won't star Henry Cavill, and that he's begun work on a mystery DC Studios TV series. While we know nothing about the mystery series, the co-CEO did reveal that his Superman movie would focus on a younger version of the character when he first arrives in Metropolis. Since Cavill will no longer play Superman, fans have been floating ideas of who could play the Man of Tomorrow. One artist seems to think that David Corenswet (We Own This City, Pearl) would be perfect as the iconic superhero and even gave him Christopher Reeve's look.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Bobby_Art created a cool design that imagines the actor as Superman and it's pretty cool. In the fan art, Corenswet gets a look very similar to Reeve, and it's clearly a homage. While there hasn't been any official word on who has been cast as Superman, this surely is a good idea of how the character could look in Gunn's DCU. You can check out the fan art below!

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios last year and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

The most recently released DC Film to hit theaters was the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam.

