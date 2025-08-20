Superman Fans Predict How Lex Luthor Will Evade Prison (And It Makes Total Sense)

James Gunn’s Superman has successfully launched a new era for the DC Universe, achieving both critical and commercial success. The film has been praised by audiences and critics for its optimistic tone and heartfelt portrayal of the Man of Steel, leading to Superman becoming the highest-grossing superhero movie of 2025. Its impressive box office performance has already prompted DC Studios to fast-track a sequel, with Gunn confirming he has completed a detailed treatment for the next installment of what he is calling the “Superman Saga.” The movie also introduced what is arguably the best live-action version of Lex Luthor, with Nicholas Hoult’s performance being lauded as a standout. While Superman concludes with Luthor defeated and incarcerated, one fan theory has outlined a plausible path for his return to power.

The climax of Superman sees Lex Luthor’s reckless use of pocket dimension technology tear a dimensional rift across Metropolis, causing catastrophic damage to the city before he is ultimately thwarted and arrested. One of Superman‘s post-credits scenes subtly underscores the lasting impact of this event, showing the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) and Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi) observing a building that has been improperly pieced back together. This visual cue has sparked discussions among fans on the DC_Cinematic subreddit, with many speculating about the true extent of the devastation and its long-term consequences for the city.

“It’s condemned for sure,” said user max1mise, offering a detailed breakdown of the potential fallout, suggesting the damage is far more severe than it appears. “Misalignment like this would have split the plumbing, electrical, all safety systems, all confidence in even wanting to let it stand. Demolition would likely need to be done soon on ALL Metropolis buildings split or even moved a few centimeters by the rift. The city is actually going to be bankrupt unless it can make Lex AND Madeupistan (or whatever that bad guy country was) pay for everything.”

Building on this idea, another user, ELalmanyy, outlined a compelling theory for how Luthor could evade justice and reposition himself as a public hero. “I think that’s how Lex is going to play it; no one knows the split of the pocket dimension is his doing. He only got caught because of corruption and a word from Superman,” the user theorized. “Of course, he will use his lawyers to say Superman is lying and he didn’t open the split and pay for the city to be rebuilt. That’s how he becomes beloved by the state and eventually becomes president. Because, like a comment here earlier, they will have to demolish all the buildings, and that will bankrupt them, and then comes Lex to save the day with his money.”

Lex Luthor’s Money Is His Biggest Superpower

Image courtesy of DC Studios

The notion of the villain using his immense wealth and legal resources to escape accountability is a cornerstone of Lex Luthor’s character in the comics. His power lies in his ability to manipulate systems, shape public perception, and exploit the very laws that are supposed to keep him in check. As such, ELalmanyy’s theory aligns perfectly with that established persona.

By positioning himself as the city’s savior, Luthor could execute a brilliant public relations campaign that paints Superman as a destructive force and himself as a philanthropic visionary. After all, in a city facing financial ruin and a massive reconstruction effort, a billionaire offering to foot the bill would undoubtedly be seen as a hero by many. This narrative direction would provide a compelling and logical way to bring Luthor back as a major antagonist, demonstrating that his true power lies in his ability to wield his wealth as a tool for revenge and control.

