‘The Dead Don’t Die’ Trailer Starring Bill Murray and Adam Driver Released

The first trailer for horror-comedy The Dead Don’t Die is now online, bringing a talented cast of actors together for a zombie movie by Jim Jarmusch, the director Dead Man and Ghost Dog. You can check it out out, above!

Star Wars’ Adam Driver stars alongside Big Love‘s Chloë Sevigny and Bill Murray as three small town sheriffs investigating a mysterious spree of killing occurring in their quiet little ‘burg. Driver’s character, Ronald Peterson, immediately recognizes that this is the outbreak of the zombie apocalypse, and the three cops set about defending their town.

This is Jarmusch’s latest spin on the horror genre; he had took on vampires in the 2013 film, Only Lovers Left Alive. That film had Avengers star Tom Hiddleston as a depressed muscian who also happens to be a centuries-old vampire. The film examined a world being contaminated and corrupted to the point that even vampires are having trouble finding a good meal. It was an interesting use of the vampire dynamic, reframing them as being culture and insightful and intelligent as befitting their limitless lifetimes. It also made them “human” in the sense of having the same existential and personal conflicts (family) as anyone else. In short: Jarmusch uses the horror genre as an effective device for examining society – much like what we’re seeing here with The Dead Don’t Die.

Not since the days of George Romero’s original Dead films (Night of the Living Dead, Dawn of the Dead) have zombies been used as an effective metaphor for the pitfalls modern day society. Jarmusch’s twist of having the zombies still aping their behaviors from life is somewhat on-the-nose, but looks like a great pathway toward some deeper subtext about how critical-minded and aware (or not) people are today. It also looks like a great method giving The Dead Don’t Die a strong hook to hang its comedic moments on, as there seem to be any number of celebrity zombie cameos. As this is Jim Jarmusch, there will also be Samurai/Ninja-inspired action, as well.

The Dead Don’t Die comes with an impressive ensemble cast, including, Driver, Murray, Sevigny, along with Tilda Swinton, Selena Gomez, Rosie Perez, Danny Glover, Austin Butler, Caleb Landry Jones, Tom Waits, RZA, Iggy Pop, Steve Buscemi, and Carol Kane. The film will be hitting theaters on June 14, 2019.

