‘Deadpool 2’ Star Reportedly Joins ‘Godzilla Vs Kong’

Two giants will collide in Legendary’s upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong, and they will be getting some help from Deadpool 2’s Firefist.

Deadpool 2’s resident firecracker Julian Dennison (see what we did there…because Firefist…firecracker…whatever) is reportedly joining the cast of Legendary’s upcoming monster throwdown Godzilla vs Kong (via That Hashtag Show).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dennison portrayed Russell Collins in Deadpool 2, the angry young mutant who aims to get revenge on those who have tortured him. Dennison made a name for himself in Taika Waititi’s (Thor: Ragnarok) Hunt for the Wilderpeople, and despite a bad codename, his character in Deadpool 2 will only bolster his resume.

It’s unknown what role he will play in Godzilla vs. Kong, but he joins a cast that reportedly includes Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, and possibly Frances McDormand. It’s unknown if any carryovers from the original Godzilla or Kong: Skull Island (Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Elizabeth Olsen, Ken Watanabe, Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, John C. Reilly) will make appearances, either in flashbacks or new scenes, but even if they don’t the cast is shaping up quite nicely.

Godzilla vs Kong won’t be directed by Kong: Skull Island’s Jordan Vogt-Roberts, but director Adam Wingard is keeping some of those same sensibilities for Kong in this showdown film.

“Yeah. He’s got plenty of freedom to sort of play around with how he wants and to play around with … I always joke that my Kong was kind of like a character in a Shane Black movie in the sense that he just gets beat the fuck up by the end of the movie,” Roberts said. “He’s just battered and scarred, and so he’s got that kind of reluctant protagonist vibe to him. I think Adam’s willing to take that anime thing and do what he needs to do as he squares off with Godzilla.”

You can find the official description for Godzilla vs. Kong below.

“The Gigantic Kong meets the unstoppable Godzilla. The world watches to see which one becomes the king of all monsters.”

Godzilla: King of the Monsters hits theaters on March 22, 2019, while Godzilla vs. Kong lands in theaters on May 22, 2020. Deadpool 2 is in theaters now.