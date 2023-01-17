Deadpool 3 or Wolverine 10: Hugh Jackman Weighs In

Hugh Jackman is adding fuel to the fire regarding what the official title for Deadpool 3 will be. Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have been having fun with Deadpool fans on social media, particularly after Jackman referred to the third Deadpool movie as Wolverine and Deadpool. Reynolds has done his best to debunk the Wolverine and Deadpool title, but that doesn't mean the name won't eventually stick. Just as Wolverine and Deadpool starts to gain some momentum, Hugh Jackman is offering yet another possible movie name, this time taking account of the number of times Wolverine has shown up on the big screen.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert had Hugh Jackman on as a guest to continue his Oscars feud with Ryan Reynolds. Of course, the topic naturally turned to Deadpool 3. When Colbert started to mention the beef between Wolverine and Deadpool, Jackman cut the host off and said, "We like to call it Wolverine 10 if that's okay." He then clarified that Wolverine 10 is for the number of times he has appeared as Wolverine, including cameos such as X-Men: Apocalypse.

Ryan Reynolds Refutes Wolverine and Deadpool Title

Ryan Reynolds had a hilarious response to Hugh Jackman potentially spoiling the name of their team-up movie, Wolverine and Deadpool. Jackman threw some shade at Reynolds when he shot a video expressing his disappointment that the song "Good Afternoon" was being shortlisted by The Academy for the Best Song category. In the video, Jackman referred to Deadpool 3 as Wolverine and Deadpool, sending fans speculating on the possibility that this could be the official name of their Marvel Studios movie. While Reynolds did immediately respond to the Wolverine and Deadpool bomb, he once again refuted the Deadpool 3 title.

Reynolds shared a short video on his social media accounts, stating he's not going to stoop to Jackman's level of asking the Academy not to vote for Reynolds' song "Good Afternoon." Reynolds praised Jackman's performance in The Son with no hint of sarcasm in his voice. Once he finished his recording, Reynolds tried to turn the camera off but ended up knocking it over. Still recording, the camera captures him stating, "Wolverine and Deadpool... not on your life, Chappie." The Chappie line is in reference to the 2015 sci-fi fighting robot film starring Hugh Jackman.

Between Wolverine and Deadpool and Wolverine 10, which title do you like the best for Deadpool 3? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.