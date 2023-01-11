Ryan Reynolds Refutes Wolverine & Deadpool Title: "Not on Your Life, Chappie"

Ryan Reynolds has a hilarious response to Hugh Jackman potentially spoiling the name of their team-up movie, Wolverine and Deadpool. Jackman threw some shade at Reynolds when he shot a video expressing his disappointment that the song "Good Afternoon" was being shortlisted by The Academy for the Best Song category. In the video, Jackman referred to Deadpool 3 as Wolverine and Deadpool, sending fans speculating on the possibility that this could be the official name of their Marvel Studios movie. While Reynolds did immediately respond to the Wolverine and Deadpool bomb, he is once again refuting the Deadpool 3 title.

Reynolds shared a short video on his social media accounts, stating he's not going to stoop to Jackman's level of asking the Academy not to vote for Reynolds' song "Good Afternoon." Reynolds praised Jackman's performance in The Son with no hint of sarcasm in his voice. Once he finished his recording, Reynolds tried to turn the camera off but ended up knocking it over. Still recording, the camera captures him stating, "Wolverine and Deadpool... not on your life, Chappie." The Chappie line is in reference to the 2015 sci-fi fighting robot film starring Hugh Jackman.

Hugh Jackman Getting in Wolverine Shape for Deadpool 3

According to Hugh Jackman, Deadpool 3 will include him getting in the best shape of his life to play Wolverine again. Even though Jackman retired from playing the Canadian X-Man after his performance in 2017's Logan, he triumphantly announced his return alongside Ryan Reynolds back in September. Fans have long wanted to see Hugh Jackman's Wolverine square off against Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool on the big screen, and in 2024 it will finally happen. Since Wolverine is a physical role, the actor has to do a lot of training to pull off the look, which can be a pain when you're 54 years old like Jackman. He recently detailed what his training regimen is going to look like.

Hugh Jackman, along with Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery's Kate Hudson and Jessica Henwick, and Thor: Love and Thunder's Christian Bale, was a guest on the last Empire Podcast of 2022. Jackman was asked how his training for his Wolverine return was going. When asked if training has gotten any easier, Jackman replied, "No, a lot harder. I'm doing eight shows a week right now, so I'm only lifting weights three times a week. But I'll be getting into it once or twice a day as soon as this is done in a month. And I'll have six months to prep, and I always have the same approach every time I go in. I want it to be better than ever, to be in better shape than ever, more able to do things than ever. I just get the added incentive of taking Ryan Reynolds out each day."

Deadpool 3 is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 8, 2024.