Deadpool & Wolverine: Regal Teases Alternate Popcorn Bucket

Regal is getting in on the popcorn bucket craze with a specialized bucket for Deadpool & Wolverine. One of the highlights of going to a movie theater is getting a limited-time popcorn bucket for the film. One thing that makes the reunion between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in Deadpool & Wolverine so unique is it's the only movie Marvel Studios is releasing this year. After a rocky film slate, Marvel Studios is looking to rebound at the box office, and soon moviegoers will have Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn buckets as souvenirs. The bucket planned by Regal Cinemas hopes to be at the top of the request pile.

The Regal Instagram account shared a video teasing its popcorn buck for Deadpool & Wolverine. "Alright, @vancityreynolds You showed us yours but we're gonna make you wait to see ours. #warofthepopcornbuckets #DeadpoolAndWolverine," the account said. "If you want to see the full video, tweet at Ryan."

As for the video, a narrator tells us that "Regal is proud to introduce our first-ever combination drink and popcorn collectible container, featuring a character from Deadpool & Wolverine. The chair on the screen slowly starts to spin around to the viewer, but before we can find out who is sitting in the chair, the TVA interrupts the signal to prevent multiverse spoilers. Is You can check out the video below.

AMC reveals Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket

AMC Theatres was first to unveil a Deadpool & Wolverine-themed popcorn bucket. "Don't try to butter me up. #deadpoolandwolverine ❤️💛," star Hugh Jackman shared on X (formerly Twitter). earlier today. Of course, the bucket is just as crude as the Marvel movie, with the bucket formed in the shape of Wolverine's head with its mouth open awaiting popcorn. It also has the phrase, "Designed by Deadpool" written on it.

These popcorn buckets come on the heels of AMC Theatres' souvenir sandworm bucket for Dune: Part Two. They caused a huge stir online and inspired a hilarious Saturday Night Live sketch. AMC Chief Content Officer Elizabeth Frank recently responded to the Dune: Part Two buckets.

"We continue to learn and evolve. We would have never imagined the Dune thing. We would have never created it knowing it would be celebrated or mocked," Frank told Variety. "Absolutely," she added when asked if the SNL sketch felt like a "seal of approval." "And you couldn't make it happen if you wanted to. It wouldn't be fair to pull our creative talent aside to say, 'We hope it makes SNL.'"

"Some fans are collectors. There's another group of people who are specific film fans, buying three different Ghostbusters products. It's all a mix. It's a material part of our food and beverage business, but it's not the majority of it. It also makes the movies more fun. It's like going home from a concert with a T-shirt. There is a lot of creative energy from it," she added.

What is Deadpool & Wolverine about?

In Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.