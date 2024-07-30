Deadpool & Wolverine Reveals Cameo by Tom Holland’s Brother, And Ryan Reynolds Had No Idea

Deadpool & Wolverine has been in theaters for the better part of a week, and the internet is no longer safe for spoilers. Even star Ryan Reynolds learned about a cameo — kind of? — on social media. George Cottle, a stunt performer and second unit director on Deadpool & Wolverine, shared a photo to his Instagram stories yesterday, revealing that Tom Holland’s brother Harry had actually been one of the Deadpool stunt performers. Reynolds, for his part, was apparently totally blindsided by the news and quoted Cottle’s post with a shocked one of his own. That’s what he gets for bringing all those cameos out on stage at Comic Con on Thursday night!

“When [Shawn Levy] and [Ryan Reynolds] set the bar so f’ing high, even the stunt team needed a special guest star!” the first post reads. “It may not be the Holland the world wanted, but it was the Holland we all needed. [Harry Holland], you smashed it my friend.” As for Reynolds’s response? Well, here you go:

Cottle himself was already a tie to the Spider-Man franchise, having served as a second unit or assistant director on Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home (he also brought Barbenheimer to life, working as an AD on Barbie and doing stunts on Oppenheimer).

Maybe if Reynolds had known, he could have made a joke about it in the movie. Ah, well, there’s always the DVD commentary.

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine was released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.