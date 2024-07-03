Deadpool & Wolverine Debuts New Dogpool Billboard

Deadpool & Wolverine newest billboard puts the spotlight on Dogpool. As the summer movie scene continues to heat up, Marvel’s big blockbuster knows that people love dogs, especially when they’re helping save the Multiverse. The new billboard sees the tiny canine with goggles on getting carried into battle by Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. As soon as Dogpool was revealed on Instagram, Ryan Reynolds knew that people would get a kick out of the concept. Viewers have already embraced Deadpool & Wolverine in a major way. But, the marketing keeps reaching for ways to climb higher and higher as time goes on. You can check out Dogpool and their newly acquired goggles right here down below.

Empire Magazine asked Ryan Reynolds about selecting a dog to be Dogpool. It turns out, the creative team knew pretty early on that the former Ugliest Dog in Britain was the canine for the job. (Credit to Preston Hoover from PAC Entertainment on Twitter for the spot on the new billboard.) Peggy, her real name, is an instant source of both comedy and feelings as Deadpool & Wolverine ride through the Multiverse. “It’s love at first sight,” Reynolds began. “He loves Dogpool. Her real name is Peggy, and she won the award for Britain’s Ugliest Dog,” the star mentioned. “The reason why I was a huge proponent for her was because she feels like the animal manifestation of Wade Wilson.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dogpool gets some goofy new goggles.

“It was, just like many things during the writing process, a tiny little afterthought, and it grew,” he added during the profile. “It was one of those things where you just keep listening to the movie, and Dogpool became a staple.”

Deadpool & Wolverine Still Hiding Secrets!

Who knows what else will happen in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Deadpool & Wolverine is inching closer and closer. With every passing day, Internet rumors about the project get louder and louder. Director Shawn Levy talked to EW about the speculation surrounding this MCU movie. Some of those rumors are correct, he says. However, social media, as ever, is a den of misinformation about certain things that happen in the movie. Every fan that buys a ticket will find out the truth for themselves in a few weeks. There might be some expectations that might not be met. However, one thing people headed to the theater can count on is the emotional core of this movie. Deadpool & Wolverine has made sure to put an emphasis on Wade and Logan’s inner journeys too.

“We didn’t want any of the cameos or characters to be the story of the movie,” Levy explained. “But they are peppered in throughout. There’s a lot of characters. The internet is a delight of rumors about the multitude of character cameos that are in this movie. Some rumors are true, some are way off base.”

How big of a role will Dogpool play? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!