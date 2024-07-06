Deadpool & Wolverine Star Emma Corrin Addresses Marvel Pressure

Deadpool & Wolerine‘s Emma Corrin addressed the pressure of working on a big Marvel contract. GQ interviewed the Cassandra Nova actor about the upcoming summer blockbuster. While fan perception of the MCU is on the mend. A lot of media pundits still have some skepticism about the future of the franchise. Corrin has heard all that chatter and knows that being associated with low points in these movies can be a bit hard to deal with. However, Deadpool & Wolverine would have to dramatically underperform to come anywhere near that in a few weeks. Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy have seemed to do the impossible with this movie. Fans who were not energized by some of the recent films have come flooding back after Loki Season 2, X-Men ’97 and Echo in quick succession. Corrin knows these things have come in cycles.

“There’s a lot of pressure on it, but I think that it’s the right one at the right time,” Corrin told the magazine. “Because it’s Deadpool, and Deadpool has always broken the mold, right? That’s why Ryan [Reynolds] is a literal genius… While the genre has been incredibly safe, and at the moment, it’s on the rocks, people come in and blow it out of the water again.”

Cassandra Nova Brings An Edge To Deadpool & Wolverine

Cassandra Nova rallies mutants.

Details about Deadpool & Wolverine have been massively downplayed. All fans know is that the Time Variance Authority has recruited Wade Wilson to help with some threat from the multiverse that threatens his own world. In his direct path is Corrin’s Cassandra Nova. The powerful telepath hasn’t even had a speaking line in the trailers yet. But, public comments from their co-stars have raised the expectation level for the X-Men villain. In particular Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman tease something very sinister about Nova and the motivations at play for this big bad. They told Harper’s Bazaar that you could feel the danger in every take.

“It felt like working with a skin-covered Swiss Army knife,” Reynolds told the magazine. “Emma brought a Gene Wilder energy to Deadpool & Wolverine. Mischief, danger, unpredictability—from their first scene onward, we understand the villain enough to know why she’s motivated to oppose our heroes. And that’s because Emma is so fucking excellent at humanizing even the most chaotic lines. The only thing we love more than hating a villain is loving one. And we love Emma’s Cassandra Nova from the jump.”

Jackman chimed-in with some praise for Corrin’s acting chops. “Emma has an ability to so subtly change—to turn on a dime,” The Wolverine star added. “There was an effortlessness, a sense of danger.”

