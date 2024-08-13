Deadpool & Wolverine: Henry Cavill Concept Art Reveals Alternate Versions of The Cavillerine

Now that Deadpool & Wolverine has been dominating the box office since it was first released in theaters, Marvel Studios has allowed those behind the film to share some of their work on it. This has resulted in an influx of concept art from Marvel’s massive visual development department, including pieces teasing the potential use of Ghost Rider and Ben Affleck’s Daredevil in a pivotal scene in the movie.

Tuesday, visual development artist Wes Burt shared some costume ideas for Cavillerine, the Wolverine variant played by Man of Steel star Henry Cavill. In the film, Cavill dons Logan’s classic tank top look, but the concept art puts a few different spins—including buffalo check flannel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

this was a quite a fun one when it landed in my hands to do some concept-ing, more in the upcoming artbook for Deadpool & Wolverine pic.twitter.com/G0zHXJjiTi — Wesley Burt (@wesburt) August 13, 2024

Earlier this month, Deadpool & Wolverine helmer Shawn Levy said Cavill was one of the quickest actors to agree to appear in the picture.

“With pretty much no exceptions, every surprise casting in this movie came down to Ryan or I reaching out to the actor before lawyers and before agents [were involved].cIt literally was us asking and invariably people saying ‘yes,’” Levy said in an interview with Variety. “I knew it was undeniable as soon as Ryan came up with [the term Cavillerine]. He said ‘yes’ right away because he knew it would be subversive and playful. It was also with a lot of affection for him and his body of work, and playing with his legacy as a DC hero now that he’s appearing as a variant of a Marvel hero.”

Who’s all in Deadpool & Wolverine?

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is also returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine is now exclusively in theaters.