Deadpool & Wolverine: Hugh Jackman Shares Video Teasing Movie When He’s 90

This morning, Hugh Jackman took to Instagram to share a short video of himself, as Wolverine, dressed in a TVA jacket. In the short clip, he hears Deadpool’s voice repeating over and over “Til you’re ninety,” until finally Madonna’s “Like a Prayer” starts to play. Jackman’s caption, and the video itself, both promise to see fans in 2058. That’s when Jackman, now 55, will be 90 years old — although at this stage, Avengers: Doomsday star Robert Downey, Jr. (59) might be the first MCU actor to get there.

It’s unlikely, but at the same time entirely believable, that Jackman and Ryan Reynolds could have recorded some short joke to be released in whatever format exists in 2058. It certainly would be the most “Deadpool” thing possible to do.

The use of “Like a Prayer” in Deadpool & Wolverine came in one of the movie’s most memorable sequences and, according to star Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy, Madonna herself had to approve the use, and offered a suggestion about how it could better be used. The song, along with “Bye Bye Bye” by NSync, have become synonymous with the movie almost overnight due to the elaborate, hilarious musical numbers in Deadpool & Wolverine. Meanwhile, even Green Day themselves couldn’t resist a wink and a nod to the 20th Century Fox/Marvel montage set to the tune of “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” that plays over the movie’s closing credits.

