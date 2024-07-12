Deadpool & Wolverine: Kevin Feige Says Set Photo Leaks Were Worth It

Deadpool & Wolverine is right around the corner, finally bringing the fan-favorite Marvel movie series into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The new threequel has already broken the Internet multiple times over prior to its release, including when the first look at Hugh Jackman’s new comic-accurate Wolverine costume was unveiled when the project filmed some scenes outdoors. That filmmaking tactic broke a bit of Marvel Studios formula and resulted in a small handful of details leaking online — but according to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, it was worth the risk. In a recent interview with Variety, Feige did admit that Deadpool & Wolverine‘s exterior shoots were something of a risk, one that ultimately paid off to get the film’s realistic locations.

“That was very important to us,” Feige explained. “We didn’t want this to be a green screen box for all of the locations. We want it to be out in the real world, and that always comes with potential tradeoffs. We were in a lot of secure locations and places that were far away from prying eyes — with the exception of drones. It was a new experience for me to have paparazzi drones flying over flying over set. Sometimes things look cool in a behind-the-scenes photo, but most often, they don’t look great. I think people are savvy enough over the years to know that’s not what it will look like in the movie. That being said, Wolverine in that yellow outfit looks cool from any angle, drone or shot through the trees.”

Is Deadpool & Wolverine Set in the MCU?

While both Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool originated in the former Fox universe, the trailers for Deadpool & Wolverine have clearly indicated that the characters will be hopping over into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In an interview last October, Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy confirmed that the project is definitely set in the MCU.

“I’m so wary of giving anything away because I’ve learned the hard way that even with a few titles – like any Marvel title – everything and anything you say can lead to not only rumors but misinformation. I’ll just say this: It’s very much part of the MCU, what a privilege, what a wealth of resources and knowledge.”

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.