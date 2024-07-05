Deadpool & Wolverine: Image Offers New Look at Returning X-Men Villain

An X-Men villain is one of the many cameos expected in Deadpool & Wolverine. The first X-Men movie to fall under Marvel Studios is expected to have many surprises for longtime fans, though the running rumor of Taylor Swift portraying X-Man Dazzler was recently debunked. The only villain confirmed for Deadpool & Wolverine is Emma Corrin’s Cassandra Nova, who is the twin sister of X-Men founder Charles Xavier. However, Deadpool & Wolverine trailers, TV spots, and images have provided new glimpses at other characters, including a villain from 2003’s X2: X-Men United.

Entertainment Weekly released a cover story for Deadpool & Wolverine that included several photos from the movie. One photo in particular focused on Cassandra Nova, but there are several figures standing behind her in fighting stances. The woman with extended claws coming out of her fingertips is Yuriko Oyama, aka Lady Deathstrike. Kelly Hu played Lady Deathstrike in X2: X-Men United, but it appears a different actor will take on the role. Perhaps a scheduling conflict prevented Kelly Hu from returning for Deadpool & Wolverine, or her representatives and Marvel Studios couldn’t agree on terms. She stated in 2022 that she’d like to return as Lady Deathstrike in the MCU. Either way, Lady Deathstrike will be throwing down with Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.

Emma Corrin’s Cassandra Nova and Lady Deathstrike in Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine director almost helmed DC’s The Flash movie

Wade Wilson in Deadpool & Wolverine, and Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen in The Flash.

Shawn Levy was close to adding The Flash to Deadpool & Wolverine on the list of superhero movies he’s helmed. The Deadpool & Wolverine director is quickly becoming a hot commodity, with rumors swirling that Marvel Studios is eyeing him to direct Avengers 5. Deadpool & Wolverine is one of the most anticipated movies of the year, and is the only release from Marvel Studios after it made changes to its calendar. What some comic book fans may not have known was Shawn Levy almost directed The Flash, one of the last films to release under the old DC Films regime.

“I get offered some IP-based movie every week, and, as you’ve noticed from a lack of announcements, I pretty much always turn them down because I need to feel that I see a story worth telling,” Shawn Levy told Entertainment Tonight. There was mention of Levy’s resume being light on sequels and more focused on original content like Date Night, This Is Where I Leave You, and The Internship. Levy then admitted that he was considered for The Flash director starring Ezra Miller, but that was “a brief moment in time.”

What is Deadpool & Wolverine about?

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.