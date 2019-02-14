‘Deadwood’ Movie Ends Leaving You Wondering According to Ian McShane

Over a decade after ending its run on HBO, the Deadwood movie is set to premiere this spring and now star Ian McShane is teasing what fans can expect from the film.

Ian McShane, who plays Deadwood‘s saloon kingpin Al Swearengen, spoke with Deadline at the Television Critics Association presentation for Starz’s American Gods today where he revealed that the upcoming Deadwood movie will see the characters from the series dealing with how things have changed, as well as some surprises for other characters as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Deadwood is celebrating South Dakota as a state, and Hearst has come back, and Alma has come back in town, so you have all the main characters converging and how they changed in ten years,” McShane said. “Now Hearst wants to put telegraphs in town, which isn’t going too well. Al has had a little bit too much of that over the years. There’s a surprise for Trixie and Star.”

Deadwood ran for three seasons on HBO from March 21, 2004 to August 2006. Almost immediately after the show’s cancellation, creator David Milch hinted that a movie could wrap give the series some closure. Milch even suggested plans that would see a great fire tear through Deadwood, driving McShane’s Swearengen to escape on a river barge. However, with the film being not much more than a rumor or a tease for so long, those plans have been scrapped in favor of a storage more about the passage of time McShane teased. However, he also said that the end may leave the door open for more — as well as will have fans wondering.

“It ends leaving you wondering,” McShane said. “If it makes $115 million, HBO will somehow find a way to do another one.”

Production on the Deadwood movie began back in November. Most of the series stars are returning, including Timothy Olyphant (Seth Bullock), Molly Parker (Alma Ellsworth), Paula Malcomson (Trixie), John Hawkes (Sol Star), Anna Gunn (Martha Bullock), Dayton Callie (Charlie Utter), Brad Dourif (Doc Cochran), Robin Weigert (Calamity Jane Canary), William Sanderson (E.B. Farnum), Kim Dickens (Joanie Stubbs), and Gerald McRaney (George Hearst.) They are joined by Jude Pettyjohn, playing a character named Caroline. You can check out the official synopsis for the film below.

“The indelible characters of the series are reunited after 10 years to celebrate South Dakota’s statehood. Former rivalries are reignited, alliances are tested, and old wounds are reopened, as all are left to navigate the inevitable changes that modernity and time have wrought.”

Series creator David Milch wrote the screenplay for the movie, which is being directed by Game of Thrones’ Daniel Minahan. Milch, McShane, Minahan, and Olyphant serve as executive producers alongside Carolyn Strauss, Gregg Fienberg, and Scott Stephens.

Are you excited for the Deadwood movie? Let us know in the comments below.

The Deadwood movie will air on HBO in Spring 2019.