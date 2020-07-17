Bosslogic Creates Epic Deathstroke Poster For Ben Affleck's Lost Batman Movie

✖

Joe Manganiello as Deathstroke will likely end up being one of the most beloved castings which will never see the proper light of day. As the DC movie world continues to stray further from the works initially put into place by Man of Steel director Zack Snyder, the prospect of Manganiello returning to the role seems less and less likely. Still, fans are left clamoring over the idea, including popular graphic artist BossLogic. BossLogic took to social media to share a poster which, at a glance, seems legit but given the landscape of DC properties in live-action will never have its titular property realized.

The poster teases a Batman vs. Deathstroke story on HBO Max, the same streaming service to which Zack Snyder's Justice League is headed. There are clever teases of Harley Quinn, the Riddler, and the Joker packed into it, as well. Ben Affleck's Batman pops into the reflection of Deathstroke's eye, too. Sadly, this poster is fan made and is not teasing anything really coming to HBO Max.

Still, you should take a look for yourself and imagine what could have been, thanks to BossLogic's art below.

For fans of the popular DC Comics mercenary character, Manganiello's casting and on-screen debut in the post-credits scene of Justice League was a thrilling notion. The actor was initially cast as an antagonist in Ben Affleck's script of The Batman back when Affleck was supposed to star in and direct the film. That movie would've seen Deathstroke challenging Gotham's Caped Crusader in a series of The Game-like scenarios. After Affleck stepped down as director and Matt Reeves came in to write and direct the project, things were essentially rewritten from scratch, essentially ruling out Manganiello's Deathstroke and bringing in Robert Pattinson as Batman.

"I don’t [know]." Manganiello said in an interview last July. "Well, I do but nothing that I can share. I know everything but I can’t say any of it. It’s not up to me. That’s a good question for Warner Bros. and DC."

But in the months since, Manganiello's possible return to the character seemed more definitive. In October, it was announced that a Deathstroke solo film was in the works at Warner Bros., with The Raid's Gareth Evans directing. “There was talk of an origin movie," Manganiello teased earlier this year. "I’m not giving news; This was in the [news]. I spent six months prior to all those phone calls writing a backstory that was turned into sixteen pages which was turned into a treatment which went into my Skype call with Gareth.”

