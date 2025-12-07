December Is A Bad Month For Batman & DC Fans With HBO Max

The list of Batman projects leaving HBO Max in December is long. Frankly, it’s too long. Rumor has it that even more comic-adaptation projects will be ejected from the streamer’s channel on Prime in January as well—and by rumor, we mean JustWatch. Don’t shoot the messenger of this bad news, but do make sure to binge these projects while you can, because they’ll be gone by 12/31.

The list of soon-to-be-gone Batman features is as follows: Beware the Batman, Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part One, Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Two, Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Three, Watchmen: The Complete Motion Comic, and Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay. And those leaving the HBO channel on Prime are Supergirl, Black Adam, Watchmen: Chapter I, Watchmen: Chapter II, and Injustice.

It’s a Real Bummer To Be Losing These Titles

Beware the Batman is an especially painful loss. The animated series aired back in 2013, with a beautiful animation style and some new crimefighters and enemies alike. “I appreciated that they used different villains for Batman to fight like Anarchy, Lady Shiva, and Magpie, it’s a nice change of pace from Joker, Catwoman, etc. That said, I did not like the interpretation of Harvey Dent, he was so unpleasant, and I just wanted him to go away anytime he was on screen. I did like the versions of Alfred and Katana, I think they made a good team with Bruce,” said one viewer. Another added, “Watching through it right now, and it’s solid. The use of lesser-known characters helps in standing out, especially with the meh art style. I particularly like how a lot of these builds this arc of the Batman persona being a corrupting force on Bruce, an interesting idea which I haven’t seen much of. Katana as the sidekick was also an inspired choice.”

The loss of Watchmen: Chapter I and II is also a painful one. Both are beloved by fans and touted as being the best and most faithful adaptations of the comic material. “The animated Watchmen chapters I and II are a true love letter to the original graphic novel, staying incredibly faithful to the source material. The visuals capture the gritty, noir-like atmosphere of the comic perfectly, and the animation brings the artwork to life in a way that feels close to the original. The pacing mirrors the comic’s episodic structure, and the dialogue stays true to the sharp, complex exchanges that define the characters,” said one viewer on Reddit. Here’s hoping they’ll be back on another streaming platform soon!

Which of these series is the biggest loss to the streamers? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. And then head over to the ComicBook forums to see what other fans are saying!