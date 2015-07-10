Minions Fans Confused by Creepy Tom Brady Tweet

Every so often, something comes along on the Internet that genuinely baffles the majority of people who come across it. Recently, that particular honor fell on a tweet from the official Minions account, which promotes the yellow-hued monsters from the Despicable Me franchise. On Sunday, the account took to Twitter to pay tribute to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who was playing in the NFC championship versus the Green Bay Packers. The tweet in question featured a photoshopped version of an older photo of Brady, in which he kisses his son on the lips.

The photo replaced Brady's son's face with one of the Minions, with a caption asking for the quarterback to "squeeze [them] like a deflated football", a reference to the infamous "Deflategate" controversy that concerned Brady's tenure with the New England Patriots.

(Photo: Twitter)

The tweet has quickly gone viral for an array of reasons -- many are baffled at the Photoshop job, at the