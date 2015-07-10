Minions Fans Confused by Creepy Tom Brady Tweet
Every so often, something comes along on the Internet that genuinely baffles the majority of people who come across it. Recently, that particular honor fell on a tweet from the official Minions account, which promotes the yellow-hued monsters from the Despicable Me franchise. On Sunday, the account took to Twitter to pay tribute to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who was playing in the NFC championship versus the Green Bay Packers. The tweet in question featured a photoshopped version of an older photo of Brady, in which he kisses his son on the lips.
The photo replaced Brady's son's face with one of the Minions, with a caption asking for the quarterback to "squeeze [them] like a deflated football", a reference to the infamous "Deflategate" controversy that concerned Brady's tenure with the New England Patriots.
The tweet has quickly gone viral for an array of reasons -- many are baffled at the Photoshop job, at the
prevnext
This is the highpoint of American culture.— Brendel (@Brendelbored) January 24, 2021
prevnext
long time fan of minions, first time commenter. knock it the heck off. i’m serious— kelbin (@pissboymcgee) January 24, 2021
January 24, 2021prevnext
prevnext
This is a nice picture thanks for sharing— cinnamon bun (@notsofiacoppola) January 24, 2021
prevnext
normal day, regular tweet— Pope (@punishedpope) January 24, 2021
prevnext
Please tell me the matrix be glitching please please I can’t know this is a real thing I’m looking at https://t.co/ogVUqva8oj— Zane 🥲 (@CatazSpace) January 24, 2021
January 24, 2021prevnext
prevnext
greatest tweet in the history of brand accounts— noah (@Pikaclicks) January 24, 2021
prevnext
Alright, whether there’s a divine being or it’s just pure chaos, my time has come. Take me out. I no longer can feel anything. This has ruined me. https://t.co/gUTnTYAhEm— Jokerfied Chiitan (@newsowensii) January 24, 2021
prev
I WILL WATCH 5 MORE DESPICABLE ME MOVIES IF THIS IS THE MARKETING FOR THEM— vawkie (@vawkie) January 24, 2021