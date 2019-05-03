Detective Pikachu: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Reveal They’re Expecting Their Third Child

Detective Pikachu star Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively are expecting a third child.

Lively debuted her baby bump when appearing with Reynolds on the yellow carpet at the Detective Pikachu New York City premiere Thursday.

The couple wed in 2012 and are already parents to 4-year-old daughter James and 2-year-old Inez.

“There have been times where I woke up, literally had no idea I had been walking for five minutes,” Reynolds, who voices mascot Pokémon Pikachu in the first-ever live-action Pokémon movie, previously told E! News.

“But you love it. You wake up in the middle of the night, you got a big stupid smile on your face. I was telling someone else that. Anything else that woke you up every 45 minutes, you’d kill it. But when it’s a baby, it’s the best thing that ever happened to you.”

Family man Reynolds, best known for portraying the dirty-mouthed Deadpool in his R-rated, Marvel-inspired franchise, was sold on the PG-rated Pikachu when filmmakers inserted dialogue borrowed from Deadpool and placed it atop a computer generated render of the electric mouse Pokémon.

“They sort of cheat when they pitch you the movie, because what they do is they create a computer generated-version of Pikachu, and then they take a bunch of dialogue that I said in Deadpool, and then they stick it in its mouth,” Reynolds told MTV International.

“So they send you basically like your dream audition tape, but they’re sending it to me, not me sending it to them. So I saw Pikachu with my voice and the attitude, and all these kind of things, I just thought, ‘Wow, that’s just dumb enough that this might work.’ So I said I’m absolutely, 100% in. Then I took a crash course in Pokémon.”

Detective Pikachu opens May 10.

