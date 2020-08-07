Disney+ Adding 11 New Movie & TV Items To Service Today

Mutants, Muppets, and Marvel head up this week's new releases on Disney+, as the streaming service kicks off its aggressive August slate of new releases with 11 new movies, TV shows, and specials including X-Men and a behind-the-scenes look at the work of Marvel Studios creative director Ryan Meinerding. There's also a new documentary about Howard Ashman, who wrote song lyrics for many of Disney's '90s revival animated classics. On top of that, we get some pretty cool stuff from National Geographic, whose contributions to Disney+ are underappreciated but always excellent (maybe the best part of the Fox acquisition). Comic book content is obviously the big draw for a lot of our audience, but the Ashman documentary is pretty fascinating, and you can never, ever go wrong with The Muppets. Muppets Now isn't The Muppet Show, granted, but middle-of-the-road Muppets are still more entertaining than 90% of everything else on the platform. You can check out the full list of Disney+ August 7 additions below! If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disney Family Sundays – Series Finale Episode 140 – "Goofy: Pencil Cup" *Disney+ Original Who says you can't be Goofy and organized at the same time? Not Amber or the Gubaney family, who connect to work on a Goofy-inspired craft. She will show them how to turn a simple item from the cupboard into a fun organizational tool that's sure to stand out. Meanwhile, the biggest challenge of all may be figuring out which Gubaney is the Goofiest.

Hidden Kingdoms of China From National Geographic: Exploring the secrets of China to reveal the beauty of its hidden kingdoms, with unique access to locations across the country. Five different biomes are explored, from high mountains and tropical jungles to bamboo forests, great plains, and forests.

Howard *Disney+ Original (Movie Premiere) Directed by Don Hahn ("Beauty and the Beast"), "Howard" is the untold story of Howard Ashman, the brilliant lyricist behind Disney classics like "Aladdin," "Beauty and the Beast," "The Little Mermaid" and creator of musicals including "Little Shop of Horrors." Featuring never-before-seen archival footage, personal films and photographs, as well as interviews with Howard's friends and family, the film is an intimate look at the Disney Legend's life, his creative drive, and the process behind the music. Spanning his childhood in Baltimore, to his formative years in New York, and his untimely death due to AIDS, "Howard" goes in-depth to explore his journey to become the lyricist behind some of the most beloved and well-known classic family films in the world.

Muppets Now – Episode 102 – "Fever Pitch" *Disney+ Original Fozzie Bear has some big ideas for Muppets Now, and there's no time like the deadline to start pitching! He's found a very tough audience in Scooter, who just wants to finish uploading the latest delivery. We see the very first episode of a game show that Pepe The King Prawn totally just made up. The Swedish Chef tries to cook a better molé sauce than his competitor, Danny Trejo. Dr. Bunsen Honeydew has replaced Beaker with a new smart assistant, and things get fired up. Miss Piggy and her guests, Taye Diggs and Linda Cardellini, show viewers how to work it out when they share the secret to staying healthy.

One Day At Disney – Episode 136 – "Ryan Meinerding: Marvel Studios Creative Director" *Disney+ Original Creative Director Ryan Meinerding brings Marvel characters to life through innovative design every day. There's never a dull moment as Ryan creates the first looks of characters for Marvel Studios films including Iron Man, Spider-Man, Captain America and more. From initial sketches to special effects, Ryan oversees the process of bringing the next iteration of iconic characters to the screen.

Pixar In Real Life – Episode 110 – "WALL·E: BnL Pop-up Shop" *Disney+ Original (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) When Buy N Large opens its first store in New York City, hungry customers get a taste of the future.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time In the holy city of Alamut resides the Sands of Time, which gives mortals the power to turn back time. After leading an attack on the city, Dastan (Jake Gyllenhaal), the adopted son of Persia's king, acquires a dagger that gives the one who holds it access to the Sands. Dastan goes on the run with an Alamut princess named Tamina (Gemma Arterton) after being accused of killing his father. The pair must protect the ancient treasure from dark forces and unmask the king's assassin.

Star Wars Galaxy's Edge: Adventure Awaits (Photo: Lucasfilm) In the spirit of the behind-the-scenes and promotional videos that Walt Disney himself used to air on his Wonderful World of Color/Wonderful World of Disney shows, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge – Adventure Awaits is a television special that aired on Freeform on September 29, 2019. The two hour special gave a behind-the-scenes look to the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge theme land of Disneyland, and was hosted by Neil Patrick Harris.

The Peanuts Movie A feature-film adaptation of Charles Schulz's beloved Peanuts cartoons, the film hails from Blue Sky Studios, who did most of Fox's in-house animated films in the years immediately preceding the Disney acquisition. Life always seems complicated for good ol' Charlie Brown (Noah Schnapp), the boy who always tries his best against seemingly impossible odds. When the Little Red-Haired Girl moves into his neighborhood, Charlie Brown develops a crush on her. Meanwhile, his best friend Snoopy embarks on an epic adventure in a fantasy world. As a World War I flying ace, the lovable beagle pursues his nemesis, the Red Baron, while also trying to win the heart of a beautiful poodle named Fifi (Kristin Chenoweth).

UFO Europe: The Untold Stories (S1) From National Geographic - For decades, European governments and their Military Intelligence services have been secretly watching our skies. Reports of UFOs, "Unidentified Flying Objects," have been collected, investigated and stored away in countless thousands of confidential files. Now, for the first time, we have collated sighting and secret official reports across the entire European continent.