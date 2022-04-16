Aladdin Trends as Fans Debate the Best Live-Action Disney Remake

Aladdin is trending as fans debate which Disney live-action remake is the best. Now, there have been a lot of contenders in recent years. Joining Aladdin have been standout like The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, and Cruella. However, some of them have had a bit of a tougher road like Dumbo, Lady and the Tramp, and The Jungle Book. Such a debate also raises further questions like what do you do with Cinderella from 2015 or Cruella. It’s fun to see people celebrating their favorite movies online. You can check out some of the best comments right here.

Comicbook.com had the chance to speak with Aladdin producer Dan Lin about the ideas for a sequel. That’s still happening over at Disney after the success of the first movie.

“We have now [explored the idea for a sequel],” Lin explained. “We certainly when we first made the movie wanted to just make the best movie we could and let audiences tell us if they wanted to see more. And I would say resoundingly audiences want to see more. They’ve watched this movie multiple times. We have lots of fan letters about people who really go back and they bring their friends and bring their family. And so we feel like there’s more story to tell. We are going to treat it the same way we treat the original Aladdin movie and not going to do a shot by shot remake of anything that’s been done before. We’re really looking at what’s been done before in the past and the home video, and there’s just more story to tell with the underlying materials. So without giving away too much, we are certainly exploring where we can go with this franchise.”

