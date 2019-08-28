Disney Releases Song Cut From Live-Action Aladdin

After breaking the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office, Disney and Guy Ritchie’s live-action reimagining of Aladdin is set to be released on Blu-ray and DVD in just a couple of weeks. In preparation of the release, Disney has started rolling out a few of the special features that fans can expect to see on the home version of the film, including a brand new song that ultimately cut from the final version of the movie.

The song is called “Desert Moon,” and it’s a duet between Aladdin and Jasmine while they’re in two vastly different place, both metaphorically and physically. While the song didn’t make the finished cut of Aladdin, you can now hear Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott sing it together, just as it would have appeared in the movie. Check out “Desert Moon” in the deleted Aladdin scene above!

While there was only one truly new song in the theatrically-released version of Aladdin (Scott’s jaw-dropping “Speechless”), there will be plenty of room to add more original music in the potential sequels for the film.

During an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com, producer Dan Lin confirmed that Disney and the creative team behind Aladdin had started discussing a possible follow-up.

“We have now. We certainly when we first made the movie wanted to just make the best movie we could and let audiences tell us if they wanted to see more. And I would say resoundingly audiences want to see more,” Lin said. “They’ve watched this movie multiple times. We have lots of fan letters about people who really go back and they bring their friends and bring their family. And so we feel like there’s more story to tell. We are going to treat it the same way we treat the original Aladdin movie and not going to do a shot by shot remake of anything that’s been done before. We’re really looking at what’s been done before in the past and the home video, and there’s just more story to tell with the underlying materials. So without giving away too much, we are certainly exploring where we can go with this franchise.”

Aladdin is now available on Digital HD and arrives on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on September 10th.