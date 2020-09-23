Disney Announces Release Date Changes For 10 Movies

Disney has once again had to shift release dates on 10 of its movies, due to the weak box office and limited theater openings while the coronavirus pandemic still rages. The big move that has most fans' attention is Marvel Studios once again shifting back (and now rearranging) their entire Phase 4 movie release slate, starting with Black Widow. However, in addition to the Marvel movies, there are some other big films that movie fans are going to have to wait a bit longer to see. Scroll below for a quick rundown of the 10 movies Disney has now had to delay, as of fall 2020:

The Empty Man The Empty Man moves from December 4th up to October 23rd. Director David Prior goes from directing documentaries about the making of big movies to releasing his own feature. However, it looks like Disney is treating the film like a 'Canary In The Coal Mine' by putting it out in a slot it didn't feel comfortable keeping Death On The Nile in.

Death On The Nile The Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branaugh) sequel to Murder On The Orient Express movies from October 23rd to December 18th of this year.

Black Widow Marvel's Black Widow tried to hold onto a 2020 release date, but the studio isn't taking any chances. Black Widow will now release on May 7, 2021, instead of in November of 2020.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings The biggest surprise was that Marvel Studios has re-ordered the MCU Phase 4 release slate. Eternals completed filming and was set to release second, after Black Widow, but now will release third. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will now follow Black Widow, and be released on July 9, 2021.

Eternals As stated, Eternals will now arrive third, following Shang-Chi, on November 5, 2021. It was previously set to hit theaters in February 2021, after originally being set for fall 2020.

Untitled Disney Film #1 As always, Disney has some release date slots reserved for films that have not yet been announced. However, this film set for July 9, 2021, has been cut from the schedule entirely.

Deep Water Adrian Lyne's newest erotic thriller generated headlines for bringing together real-life couple Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas. Now we won't get to see how their chemistry played out onscreen on for nearly another year. Deep Water moves from November to August 13, 2021.

Untitled Disney Film #2 The axe was given to that second mysterious Disney film, which was set to hit theaters on August 13, 2021.