Disney+ Announces Trevor: The Musical Debut Date

There are a lot of exciting projects coming to Disney+ this year from Marvel and Star Wars, but those franchises aren't the only things to look forward to from the streaming service. Today, Disney+ announced that a filmed version of the Off-Broadway production of Trevor: The Musical will debut exclusively on the streaming service. Trevor: The Musical was produced by RadicalMedia and follows "a charming 13-year-old on a turbulent journey of self-discovery." You can read a full description below:

"After an embarrassing incident at school, Trevor must summon the courage to forge his own path. The musical is based on the 1995 Academy Award-winning short film Trevor which ultimately inspired the nonprofit organization The Trevor Project; the world's largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning) young people." Disney+ took to Instagram today to share a poster of the production. You can check it out below:

The Trevor: The Musical cast includes 13-year-old Holden William Hagelberger in the titular role. Hailing from Sugarland, Texas, Hagelberger was given the role following a national virtual casting call that included over 1,300 submissions. Trevor: The Musical also features Mark Aguirre, Aaron Alcaraz, Ava Briglia, Sammy Dell, Tyler Joseph Gay, Ellie Kim, Colin Konstanty, Brigg Liberman, Diego Lucano, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Isabel Medina, Echo Deva Picone, Dan Rosales, Aryan Simhadri, Yasmeen Sulieman, Sally Wilfert, Aeriel Williams, and Jarrod Zimmerman.

Trevor: The Musical is from a book and lyrics by Dan Collins (Southern Comfort) and music by Julianne Wick Davis (Southern Comfort). The musical was directed by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and choreographed by Josh Prince (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical). The show was lead produced by Roy Furman and John Ambrosino/Josie Bray/Mark Woods, and the filmed version was directed by Robin Mishkin Abrams. The filming was produced by RadicalMedia with Jon Kamen, Dave Sirulnick, Meredith Bennett, and Jonathan Meyers serving as executive producers.

Trevor: The Musical debuts on Disney+ on Friday, June 24