Toy Story, Haunted Mansion, and More Coming to Disney Backstage Collection Subscription

There have been some fun and exciting subscription boxed over the last few years, allowing fans to sign up for the opportunity to have exclusive merchandise mailed to their homes each and every month. Most of the time, these subscription services are filled with toys and gadgets, but Disney is aiming to appeal to the more dedicated film history fans with its new program, The Disney Backstage Collection. This monthly subscription comes in the form of a collectible canister, covered in exclusive artwork from whichever movie or project is the focus of that month. Inside, fans will find an exclusive T-shirt, a collectible pin, and a behind-the-scenes story card. Your subscription will start with a welcome canister that celebrates Disney as a whole.

Many of the future canisters have been a bit of a mystery to fans looking forward to exclusive Disney content, but ComicBook.com is delighted to exclusively share a look at five of the upcoming canisters and the projects they represent.

The next five canisters focus on the 80th anniversary of Fantasia, the 20th anniversary of The Emperor’s New Groove, the 50th anniversary of The Haunted Mansion, the 75th anniversary of 3 Caballeros, and the 25th anniversary of Toy Story.

You can sign up for the Disney Backstage Collection here, and you can see the exclusive artwork for the upcoming boxes below!

Fantasia 80th Anniversary

The Emperor’s New Groove 20th Anniversary

The Haunted Mansion 50th Anniversary

3 Caballeros 75th Anniversary

Toy Story 25th Anniversary