Disney’s Descendants 3 Airs Touching Tribute to Cameron Boyce

Disney Channel on Friday aired a tribute to late star Cameron Boyce following its premiere of Descendants 3, where Boyce starred as Carlos.

“Everything you are…Every smile, every laugh, every dance, every hug, every moment, everyone you touched… you mean everything to us,” reads a dedication from Disney Channel in the video showing clips from Boyce’s work on Descendants and sitcom Jessie, where Boyce played Luke Ross.

Tonight’s premiere of #Descendants3 is dedicated to #CameronBoyce and is a celebration of his talent and the joy he brought to the world. You’ll always be in our hearts, Cameron ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VWzyoPUghn — Disney Channel PR (@DisneyChannelPR) August 3, 2019

“From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamed of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world. As a young man, he was fueled by a strong desire to make a difference in peoples’ lives through his humanitarian work. He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend,” Disney Channel said in a statement after Boyce’s death last month at the age of 20.

“We offer our deepest condolences to his family, castmates and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing. He will be dearly missed.”

Boyce was remembered by past and present Disney Channel stars who took to social media to pay tribute to the actor, including Jessie co-stars Peyton List and Skai Jackson and Descendants director Kenny Ortega.

“He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated,” a spokesperson said in a statement published through ABC News.

“The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”