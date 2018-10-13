Disney’s ‘Mary Poppins’ First Screening Earns Rave Reviews

Mary Poppins Returns is Disney’s big Christmas season blockbuster, and from the reactions to the first screening, the studio has a lot to be excited about.

Disney’s sequel to the beloved classic stars Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda and was screened for the first time at the sixth annual NATO fall summit. Viewers had to sign NDA agreements regarding the screening, but they still expressed their thoughts and excitement over the film (via Deadline).

One executive of a large theater chain said “Director Rob Marshall has created a masterpiece in updating one of the most beloved stories of all time. It is an uplifting story and visually lush film, with happy songs, joyous choreography and some just dazzling animated scenes. In Mary Poppins Returns, once again Disney has made a family movie for the ages.”

“It is [in all caps] MY FAVORITE MOVIE OF THE YEAR,” said another executive. “I grew up with Mary Poppins and love everything about the original, and the sequel absolutely met my high expectations. Loved!”

One of the major players in exhibition said “Mary Poppins Returns brings back all the wonder and magic of the original film while adding new layers in both music, songs and stunning visuals. The film is sure to be a holiday favorite, so hats off to Rob Marshall.”

At the conference, Disney Studios Chairman Alan Horn gave Marshall an award and had nothing but great things to say about what Marshall has done with the film.

“Imagine the thought process Rob went through in taking this one. How could one possibly do that? And when we saw that film, we thought, ‘Well, this guy is brilliant,’” Horn said. “The theatrical motion picture is an art form and the best directors are artists – and Rob Marshall is an incredible artist. Every frame of this picture is handcrafted and beautiful to look at – you could hang it on a wall.”

It seems Disney just might have a big hit on its hands.

For Marshall, this was a dream project and was all about ringing some hope and fun to the big screen for the whole family.

“When I was a kid in Pittsburgh, I was 4 years old when I saw Mary Poppins. I saw it on that big screen and had that experience – and that’s the only way to see movies, especially a movie like this one. I still can’t believe that we did it, ultimately, and I feel that in this fragile time in the world, to be able to do a film like this that has hope and that the whole family can see, the joy and that feeling inside that Mary Poppins brings – I’m grateful to bring that to the world.”

Mary Poppins Returns hits theaters on December 19, 2019.