Internet Reacts To First Look At Live-Action ‘Mulan’

Mulan is yet another highly-anticipated Disney live-action adaptation, and today the studio got fans all over the Internet buzzing by releasing the first image of actress Yifei Liu as Mulan, in order to commemorate the official start of production.

Needless to say, seeing the tale of Disney’s Mulan brought to life in the flesh is a major point of discussion for fans of the ancient Chinese legend, as well as fans of the 1998 Disney animated film. So what are people saying about this new version of Mulan and its production values? Scroll below to see for yourself.

Shut Up And Take My Money

One picture is all it takes to sell some people on the concept of this live-action Mulan:

Not My Mulan

Right now, there seems to be LOT of fan complaint that this live-action version is taking too many departures from the animated version — which was itself a departure from the original legend. Go figure.

Like making a movie closer to the source material is good but especially with out BATB and TJB were it’s disingenuous to call it just a live action version when most of what people know is Mulan isn’t there — sammi (@eversincerem) August 13, 2018



Don’t know how much faith I can have in the live action mulan film with the fact Shang isn’t in it and they’re adding a useless character instead and there’s no songs.



The cast will be stunning and amazing but it’s not going to be the same mulan movie — ✨Kota✨ (@SpiderGweny) August 13, 2018

Animation > Live-Action

Some people just can’t find the Disney magic in live-action …

this isn’t anti-Mulan, I like Mulan, nor is it anti-Asian actors in film – it’s just – Mulan already exists and it’s wonderful and gorgeous, make more Mulans, don’t just make Mulan over again but in live action this time — Michael Landon Bear (@Sy_Klone) August 13, 2018

Songless & Shang-less

These losses are too great for some fans to endure …

Mulan is my favorite Disney movie. Now they’re remaking it without the music and without Shang ? — emma ✌ (@ImATree_) August 13, 2018

Rick and Morty Is All We Need

Some people are happy just to have McDonald’s Mulan-inspired Szechuan sauce back.

We got the Mulan McNugget sauce now, y’all can keep this @Disney https://t.co/jH0XCh7O8A — Boujee Banton (@ShaggyBlack) August 13, 2018

No Superheroes

People love their superhero movies, these days — just not when they’re adaptations of classic Disney animated movies.

she’s GORGEOUS but im sad this movie is gonna stray from the animation, we’re not getting characters like li shang or mushu and they’re giving mulan superpowers which erases what makes her so special (managing to do incredible things with her cleverness & willpower only) ughh why https://t.co/EQaN5dZ9Mn — gabi (@harleivy) August 13, 2018

Return of the Dragon

But the biggest crime in all this may be the loss of Eddie Murphy’s Mushu the dragon.

Yey Mulan ?❤. But where is Li Shang and Mushu :(. pic.twitter.com/zznHzIJ5nZ — Angie (@sweetliner) August 13, 2018



wait… No… MUSHU?!?!!?!!



WHAT?!



Can they even call this Mulan?! — ۪❤︎ ∘ ້࿐ (@lupofleur) August 13, 2018

The Chosen One

How strong is Liu Yifei’s star power on an international scale? Pretty considerable right now, and only growing bigger …

Oh. Liu Yifei as Mulan. I was expecting some1 less famous.



I mean, i know her name. That means she’s famous. — Alia Othman (@AliaLiverpool) August 13, 2018

#MulanGoals

You wouldn’t know it, but Mulan is apparently one of the greatest inspirations of male fitness regiments.

Live action mulan will have me swole with a man bun by 2020 — Andrew Mendez (@MendezTheGOAT) August 13, 2018

Total Disney Anxiety

Mulan is just one of the big Disney live-action adaptations with heavy cultural influences, which is exactly why it’s making a lot of fans nervous about its execution.

Same. The recent Live action movie cast with this and Aladdin has me kind of scared. Plus, Mulan might not include the music from the animated version. — Joey Marrazzo (@JoeyMarrazzo) August 13, 2018

What do you think of Disney’s live-action Mulan? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Disney’s Mulan will be in theaters March 27, 2020.