Internet Reacts To First Look At Live-Action ‘Mulan’

Mulan is yet another highly-anticipated Disney live-action adaptation, and today the studio got […]

By

Mulan is yet another highly-anticipated Disney live-action adaptation, and today the studio got fans all over the Internet buzzing by releasing the first image of actress Yifei Liu as Mulan, in order to commemorate the official start of production.

Needless to say, seeing the tale of Disney’s Mulan brought to life in the flesh is a major point of discussion for fans of the ancient Chinese legend, as well as fans of the 1998 Disney animated film. So what are people saying about this new version of Mulan and its production values? Scroll below to see for yourself.

Shut Up And Take My Money

One picture is all it takes to sell some people on the concept of this live-action Mulan

Not My Mulan

Right now, there seems to be LOT of fan complaint that this live-action version is taking too many departures from the animated version — which was itself a departure from the original legend. Go figure.

Animation > Live-Action

Some people just can’t find the Disney magic in live-action … 

Songless & Shang-less

These losses are too great for some fans to endure … 

Rick and Morty Is All We Need

Some people are happy just to have McDonald’s Mulan-inspired Szechuan sauce back. 

No Superheroes

People love their superhero movies, these days — just not when they’re adaptations of classic Disney animated movies. 

Return of the Dragon

But the biggest crime in all this may be the loss of Eddie Murphy’s Mushu the dragon. 

The Chosen One

How strong is Liu Yifei’s star power on an international scale? Pretty considerable right now, and only growing bigger … 

#MulanGoals

You wouldn’t know it, but Mulan is apparently one of the greatest inspirations of male fitness regiments.

Total Disney Anxiety

Mulan is just one of the big Disney live-action adaptations with heavy cultural influences, which is exactly why it’s making a lot of fans nervous about its execution. 

What do you think of Disney’s live-action Mulan? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! 

Disney’s Mulan will be in theaters March 27, 2020. 

