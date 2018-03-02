Disney’s Live Action ‘Mulan’ Pushed Back to 2020

The wait for a live action Mulan movie has officially been extended.

Disney announced and shuffled around all sorts of upcoming movie release dates today. Some decisions, like the one to release Avengers: Infinity War one week early, were met with praise from fans. Others, however, weren’t exactly exciting announcements. Mulan falls into that category.

The live action take on the 1998 Disney animated film was originally slated to hit theaters on November 2, 2018. Now, after today’s announcement, the movie has been pushed all the way back to March 27, 2020.

While live action adaptations like Aladdin, Dumbo, and The Lion King have been making headlines over the last year or so, Mulan has flown under the radar. Niki Caro (The Zookeeper’s Wife) is set to direct the film, and an international casting search resulted in Liu Yifei (also known as Crystal Liu) landing the titular role. Not many other details about the movie have been released at this time.

As far as Disney’s other live action adaptations go, there will be four hitting theaters over the course of the next two years. Christopher Robin, directed by Marc Forster, is set to be debut later this year on August 3. 2019 will bring about the releases of Tim Burton’s Dumbo (March 29), Guy Ritchie’s Aladdin (May 24), and Jon Favreau’s The Lion King (July 19). Favreau is also slated to direct a sequel to The Jungle Book, though that film hasn’t been given a release date.

In addition to moving Mulan and Avengers: Infinity War, Disney made quite a few other moves regarding release dates. Among them, the studio moved an untitled Marvel movie up one week, from August 7, 2020 to July 31, 2020. Disney also removed the Anna Kendrick vehicle Noelle off of the release slate completely.

Disney continued by adding six untitled Marvel films to its mysterious Phase 4 slate, all releasing in 2021 and 2022. In 2021, three films are scheduled for May 7, July 30, and November 5. The 2022 movies fall on February 18, May 6, and July 29.

Finally, wrapping up the slew of release announcements, Disney slated another trio of Pixar films in the coming years. The film originally scheduled for March 13, 2020 has now been moved up a week, while two new dates were claimed in 2022. One of these films will hit theaters on March 18, while the other will bow on June 17.

Are you excited for Disney's massive wave of new releases? Which movies do you think are coming next?