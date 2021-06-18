Disney and Pixar's Luca Debuts First Poster, Trailer on the Way

✖

After debuting Soul on Disney+ this past December, Disney and Pixar are looking ahead to their next joint adventure, which is set to arrive in theaters this summer. The new film is called Luca, and it takes place along the beautiful Italian Riviera. While the details regarding Luca are pretty scarce, Pixar is finally beginning the long advertisement rollout leading up to its release. On Wednesday morning, the studio unveiled the first poster for Luca, promising the arrival of the first trailer on Thursday.

"Disney and Pixar's newest adventure makes a splash this summer," reads the tweet from Pixar's account. "Meet Luca tomorrow in the brand-new trailer." You can take a look at the poster below.

Disney and Pixar’s newest adventure makes a splash this summer. Meet Luca tomorrow in the brand-new trailer. #PixarLuca pic.twitter.com/bjia88vo5N — Pixar (@Pixar) February 24, 2021

Luca tells the story of a young boy and his friend who appear completely human and normal when they're out of the water, but they are really mysterious sea creatures. Their lives begin to change when they befriend a young girl on the surface. According to director Enrico Casarosa, Luca will blend elements of his life growing up in Genoa with The Little Mermaid and the works of legendary filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki.

“I was born in Genoa, and my summers were spent on beaches,” Casarosa told Empire earlier this year. “I met my best friend when I was 11. I was really shy and I found this troublemaker of a kid who had a completely different life. I wanted to make a movie about those kinds of friendships that help you grow up.”

“This is a deeply personal story for me, not only because it’s set on the Italian Riviera where I grew up, but because at the core of this film is a celebration of friendship. Childhood friendships often set the course of who we want to become and it is those bonds that are at the heart of our story in Luca,” Casarosa said in a statement when the film was first announced last year. “So in addition to the beauty and charm of the Italian seaside, our film will feature an unforgettable summer adventure that will fundamentally change Luca.”

The trailer for Luca on Thursday will likely deliver the first casting information for the film, so be on the lookout to see who is set to star in Pixar's latest.

Are you looking forward to checking out Luca later this year? Let us know in the comments!

Disney and Pixar's Luca is currently set to hit theaters on June 18th.