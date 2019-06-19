Soul: Pixar Announces New Movie Arriving in 2020

The future of Pixar in a post-Toy Story world just got a lot clearer. While the beloved studio has a lot of release dates on the calendar for the next few years, there has been little to no information about what those films will turn out to be. The only movie that has been announced to this point has Onward, the fantasy adventure starring Chris Pratt and Tom Holland. However, that won’t be the only movie Pixar released in 2020, as the Disney-owned studio has just announced another project arriving in theaters one year from now.

On Wednesday morning, Pixar revealed the title and logo for its new animated film, Soul.

“One year from today, Pixar Animation Studios will take you on a journey from the streets of New York City to the cosmic realms to discover the answers to life’s most important questions,” Pixar wrote in a tweet. “Disney & Pixar’s Soul arrives in theaters on June 19, 2020.”

One year from today, Pixar Animation Studios will take you on a journey from the streets of New York City to the cosmic realms to discover the answers to life’s most important questions. Disney & Pixar’s “Soul” arrives in theaters on June 19, 2020. pic.twitter.com/D3VP8Tw4RM — Pixar (@Pixar) June 19, 2019

At this point, this tweet is the only information that has been revealed about the new movie. There are no real plot details, casting announcements, or even a director to speak of right now. This could be the next film from WALL-E and Finding Nemo director Andrew Stanton, or the first film from Inside Out‘s Pete Docter since he was named the chief creative officer at Pixar. There’s also a chance this could be the feature film debut of Domee Shi, who gained a ton of buzz following the release of her Oscar-winning short film, Bao.

No matter who is directing this new venture, the short premise makes it seem like another incredibly thoughtful piece from Pixar, similar to Inside Out. It will open just a few months after Onward, which launches in March.

Soul is set to hit theaters on June 19, 2020.