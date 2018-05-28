Disney-Pixar’s ‘The Incredibles’ Coming Soon to 4K UHD Blu-ray

Pixar’s 2004 superhero tale The Incredibles will debut on the 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray format for the first time on June 5.

The video trailer, above, promises a “bigger, brighter, bolder” presentation for the Brad Bird-directed film about the super-powered Parr family.

This release marks the first time Disney has re-released a movie on the premium format, which offers extra resolution and HDR, or High Dynamic Range, for brighter, deeper, and more lifelike colors.

Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment released their first-ever 4K title — Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 — last August.

Disney has since released Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, and Pixar productions Cars 3 and Coco. The studio will next release A Wrinkle in Time on the Ultra HD format. Avengers: Infinity War will be be yours to own on 4K later this summer, with retailer exclusives already available for pre-order.

The Incredibles‘ debut on 4K comes just ahead of the June 15 theatrical premiere of 14-years-later sequel Incredibles 2, once again scripted and directed by Bird.

Incredibles 2 sees the return of the super-family — dad Bob (Craig T. Nelson), mom Helen (Holly Hunter), teen daughter Violet (Sarah Vowell), pre-teen Dash (Huck Milner), and baby Jack-Jack — immediately after the 2004 original, where they united with family friend Frozone (Samuel L. Jackson) to defeat former Mr. Incredible fanboy Syndrome (Jason Lee), who targeted all supers after the wannabe boy wonder was spurned by his superhero hero.

With “the Incredibles” having publicly saved the day, brother-sister duo Winston (Bob Odenkirk) and Evelyn Deavor (Catherine Keener) aim to reintroduce supers to the world through communications company Devtech.

When the siblings tap Helen, a.k.a. Elastigirl, to lead the campaign, Bob is left to navigate the day-to-day heroics of “normal” life at home with their three super-powered children.

The family will have to combine their incredible powers once again when a new villain, the hypnotic Screenslaver, emerges with a brilliant and dangerous plot that threatens their way of life.

Disney will also celebrate the arrival of Incredibles 2 at Disney California Adventure Park, part of the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, which debuts the all-new Incredicoaster when the park opens its Pixar Pier area June 23.