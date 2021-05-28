Disney+ Is Getting One of 2021's Most Popular Movies Tomorrow

✖

The past year has brought a lot of change in terms of how we experience movies, but there have still been some blockbusters that have found ways to resonate with audiences. Among them is Disney's Cruella, which made its debut both in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access earlier this summer — and apparently, it's about to be available in a whole new way. Beginning on Friday, August 27th, Cruella will be available to stream for free for all Disney+ subscribers, just a few months after the film made a splash with its hybrid release this past May. This means that any Disney+ subscriber will now be able to stream the film at no additional cost.

Cruella, which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella (Emma Stone), a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson (Howards End, Sense & Sensibility). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.

“Surprise is hard when you’ve been attached to the movie for four years and you’ve seen many different incarnations of the script,” Stone explained earlier this year. “I wasn’t surprised because I had seen all the permutations it was going through.”

“I thought that this was a really exciting and interesting reimagining of a character that we feel like we know on a surface level,” Stone continued. “It was fun to go deeper into what makes her tick and what makes her so evil.”

This update comes as a Cruella sequel was confirmed just a matter of weeks ago, with Stone expected to return as the antagonist.

As mentioned above, Cruella will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning Friday, August 27th. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

