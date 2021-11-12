The Rock And Emily Blunt Hilariously Kick Off Disney+ Day

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt were really the only choices to kick-off Disney+ Day. The Jungle Cruise duo has all the chemistry you could ask for. Both The Rock and the Mary Poppins star had something to say about the pecking order for this honor. It’s been a hallmark of all of their work together to have some lighthearted banter about who deserves the spotlight. In the end, they both agree to put that question aside and get to all the awesome projects that are in store for the rest of the day. There will be loads of Star Wars content announced and previewed. Marvel will be giving fans some absolute delights with their offerings. Disney already released a new look at a Big Hero 6 series featuring Baymax and some new fun with the Ice Age franchise. So, things are off to a strong start.

Comicbook.com spoke to Jungle Cruise producer Hiram Garcia about the prospect of a sequel to the hit movie. He said that both The Rock and Emily Blunt had some amazing ideas for where to go next.

“We’re in development on it right now, we’re cracking the story on it,” Garcia explained. “We like to keep Jauma very busy, so he’s in post on Black Adam but he’s dabbling a little bit in the Jungle Cruise stuff, we’re currently pushing that along. And it’s so much fun because DJ and Emily are so involved in it, and really have such brilliant ideas about how they want to see their characters go. So we’re hard at work on it, we’re working on the story. And believe me, all I can say is that it’s a big priority for us and a big priority for Disney to get that out, so we’re working on it and it’s moving along.”

Disney describes Jungle Cruise down below:

“Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance.”

