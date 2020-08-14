Adam Devine Teaches Bad Magic in New Disney+ Clip for Magic Camp

✖

Magic Camp’s Adam Devine is teaching bad magic to a bunch of kids in a new Disney+ clip. The movie hits the streaming service today and a bunch of fans want to see what the fuss is all about. Magic Camp was famously on the shelf for two years before Disney found a home for it on their platform. Now, parents and families looking for a little light entertainment this weekend now have that option. The company has been slowly building its original offerings since the launch of its service back in November of 2019. They are going to need a bunch more movies of this type to help keep the flow of content going while the other branches of the business wake up from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Devine’s Andy Tuckerman has seen better days, the former magic camp standout is now 35 years old and trying to make it as a magician. Now, the camp needs his help to get some woeful young magicians up to speed. He’ll have to do it alongside his former partner Kristina Darkwood (Played by Gillian Jacobs.) With his help, maybe this rag-tag group can claim the top prize at the Top Hat magic contest.

Disney+ describes Magic Camp:

Escape to Magic Camp! The all-new Original Movie is in the cards for us this weekend, streaming exclusively on #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusMovieNights pic.twitter.com/yxqgGUMP3q — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 14, 2020

“A group of misfit campers help a down-on-his-luck magician rediscover his love of magic in Disney’s “Magic Camp,” a heartwarming comedy about finding joy and confidence in self-acceptance. As a boy attending the Institute of Magic, a secluded mountain retreat which plays host to a bevy of aspiring young magicians each summer, Andy Duckerman (Adam Devine) was a camp legend.”

“Now, at 35, he’s struggling to make ends meet as a professional illusionist and is frustrated and depressed by the direction his career has taken. But when the Institute invites Andy to return as a counselor, he finds himself in charge of the greenest and most awkward wannabe magicians, and having to deal with his former partner and current arch rival, Kristina Darkwood (Gillian Jacobs), who’s also a counselor. As Andy slowly gains the respect of his team of ragtag artists, they in turn inspire him to nurture each of their unique talents while preparing them to compete with the camp’s more experienced magicians in the Institute’s annual Top Hat magic contest.”

“Magic Camp” stars Adam Devine, along with Jeffrey Tambor and Gillian Jacobs. Mark Waters directed the film from a screenplay written by Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster, Matt Spicer & Max Winkler, and Dan Gregor & Doug Mand. Gabe Sachs & Jeff Judah crafted the story alongside Matt Spicer & Max Winkler.

Magic Camp is now available to stream on Disney+.

Will you be checking out Magic Camp this weekend? Let us know down in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.