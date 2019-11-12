Some Disney+ Movies Already Have Expiration Dates

Disney+ launched in the wee hours of Tuesday morning and as one expected, fans and consumers have started poring over the brand-new service. This has led to one alarming discovery from an eagle-eyed user: Disney+ movies and televisions apparently have “expiration dates.” Popular Disney-tracking Twitter account @StitchKingdom has revealed a discovery in the application’s files that shows most movies on the service currently have a date to expire set to some time in 2020 or 2021. The account soon pointed out that some movies, like The Princess and the Frog, have expiration much sooner — as soon as November 25th of this year.

Most #disneyplus movies now have an expiration date set in 2020, with some in 2021 pic.twitter.com/J28V7p3bcD — Stitch Kingdom (@stitchkingdom) November 12, 2019

Several titles even have expiration dates set for 2019. #ThePrincessAndTheFrog is set to expire November 25. We’ll see how that goes. pic.twitter.com/ARaBPLSul4 — Stitch Kingdom (@stitchkingdom) November 12, 2019

Before you get too worried about your favorite movies and television shows leaving the service, it’s all entirely likely these dates are simply placeholders and nothing to be worried about. After all, a Disney+ spokesperson previously told us there wouldn’t be a rotating slate of content as seen on some competing services.

“There will not be a ‘rotating slate’ of licensed movies each month,” they said. “With Disney+, beloved classics from the Disney vault will now stream in a permanent home, including Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Pinocchio, Cinderella, The Jungle Book, The Little Mermaid, and The Lion King – the entire thirteen film Signature Collection – all available on day one.”

They add, “Disney+ has the unique position of having a deep library of high-quality content across multiple premium brands, as well as a robust pipeline from its own internal film and TV studios,”

