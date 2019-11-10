Disney Reportedly Putting Alien Franchise in Disney Vault

Disney+ is almost here and fans are too hyper to watch that large selection of content on the company’s streaming service. There is one strange downside to Disney’s acquisition of so many properties and companies, though. Viewers are starting to become slightly concerned about the availability of certain titles now that they fall under the company’s power. In a piece for Vulture, a number of people involved in screening movies at small theaters report that they wouldn’t be able to show films like Alien or The Princess Bride anymore because of the situation. The new policy for Disney’s back-catalogue reflects the company stuffing more and more old content into the Disney Vault and if not there, to Disney+. Now, that is pretty alarming for some of these films as they are old and people have been used to not having a hard time getting a hold of something like Alien in years.

That wasn’t the only user concern to spring up around Disney recently as Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige also raised some eyebrows online. The head man said that if viewers wanted to be sure they understood everything in some of the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films, they would need to watch some of the smaller series on Disney+.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bloomberg wrote, “If you want to understand everything in future Marvel movies, [Feige] says, you’ll probably need a Disney+ subscription, because events from the new shows will factor into forthcoming films such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Scarlet Witch will be a key character in that movie, and Feige points out that the Loki series will tie in, too.”

On it’s face that doesn’t sound like the worst thing in the world, but it signals a marked change in these films as Phase 4 gets underway. There was a little bit of necessity to see previous installments to get caught up heading into various franchise movies. But, this could pose an entirely different challenge for viewers who run the risk of getting left in the dust without those other stories on the streaming service. It will come into greater focus as some more of the Marvel Cinematic Universe projects continue to drop, but people are concerned and that doesn’t figure to subside until the first integration happens.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.