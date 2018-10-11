Here’s What Zendaya Could Look Like as Ariel in ‘The Little Mermaid’

Artist BossLogic created a mock-up depicting Spider-Man: Homecoming star Zendaya as singing underwater princess Ariel following reports the actress has been offered the starring role in Disney's upcoming live-action The Little Mermaid re-imagining.

In 2013, the actress and singer released debut album Zendaya under Disney-owned record label Hollywood Records. The star most recently displayed her chops as a performer in hit musical The Greatest Showman, where she starred alongside Hugh Jackman and Zac Efron as a pink-haired trapeze artist.

The Little Mermaid is the latest in-the-works live-action spin on an animated Disney classic following Cinderella, The Jungle Book and billion dollar-plus-grosser Beauty and the Beast, and upcoming re-imaginings Dumbo, Aladdin, The Lion King and Mulan.

Inspired by the 1989 seminal animated feature telling the tale of a sixteen-year-old princess longing to be part of the human world above, The Little Mermaid will again boast music from original composer Alan Menken, who will team with Lin-Manuel Miranda (Broadway's Hamilton, Disney's Mary Poppins Returns) under attached director Rob Marshall (Into the Woods, Mary Poppins Returns).

The rumored casting news has drawn mixed-to-positive reactions on social media. Zendaya navigated similar waters when the actress, then freshly cast for Marvel Studios' first Spider-Man standalone, was said to be portraying longtime Spider-Man love interest Mary Jane Watson, who in the Marvel comics is a red-haired Caucasian.

Zendaya next reprises her role of Michelle "MJ" Jones in Spider-Man: Far From Home, out July 5, 2019.