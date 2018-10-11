Here’s What Zendaya Could Look Like as Ariel in ‘The Little Mermaid’
Artist BossLogic created a mock-up depicting Spider-Man: Homecoming star Zendaya as singing underwater princess Ariel following reports the actress has been offered the starring role in Disney's upcoming live-action The Little Mermaid re-imagining.
Fun messing around in #photoshop after hearing the rumours of this about @Zendaya and #thelittlemermaid 😁 @DisneyStudios pic.twitter.com/Uy0P2HlRq7— BossLogic (@Bosslogic) August 23, 2018
In 2013, the actress and singer released debut album Zendaya under Disney-owned record label Hollywood Records. The star most recently displayed her chops as a performer in hit musical The Greatest Showman, where she starred alongside Hugh Jackman and Zac Efron as a pink-haired trapeze artist.
The Little Mermaid is the latest in-the-works live-action spin on an animated Disney classic following Cinderella, The Jungle Book and billion dollar-plus-grosser Beauty and the Beast, and upcoming re-imaginings Dumbo, Aladdin, The Lion King and Mulan.
Inspired by the 1989 seminal animated feature telling the tale of a sixteen-year-old princess longing to be part of the human world above, The Little Mermaid will again boast music from original composer Alan Menken, who will team with Lin-Manuel Miranda (Broadway's Hamilton, Disney's Mary Poppins Returns) under attached director Rob Marshall (Into the Woods, Mary Poppins Returns).
The rumored casting news has drawn mixed-to-positive reactions on social media. Zendaya navigated similar waters when the actress, then freshly cast for Marvel Studios' first Spider-Man standalone, was said to be portraying longtime Spider-Man love interest Mary Jane Watson, who in the Marvel comics is a red-haired Caucasian.
Zendaya next reprises her role of Michelle "MJ" Jones in Spider-Man: Far From Home, out July 5, 2019.
Under the Sea What I Mean?
if you were one of the people who couldn't comprehend zendaya as a redhead when she was first rumoured to play mj & to those who currently have the same problem regarding her (possibly) playing ariel in the little mermaid, i did yall a favour. you're welcome pic.twitter.com/EyI9X4aduQ— dra ? (@whatadaya) August 23, 2018
Written in the Stars
we all want zendaya to play a live action disney princess so.... if disney's smart, then the rumour about her starring as ariel in the live action little mermaid better be true pic.twitter.com/i247Pqmvha— dra ? (@whatadaya) August 22, 2018
We Shell Sea What Happens
don’t even come at me with the “go hear her sing in this movie”. There’s a reason why it always sounds overproduced and she only sing in movies and not live anymore. just naturally has a soft voice. like this isn’t it at alllllll— k (@theylovekiki_) August 22, 2018
The Seaweed is Always Greener in Somebody Else's Lake
Can we stop blackwashing all the redhead roles? @Zendaya is great, but this needs to stop. Same as whitewashing. #TheLittleMermaid #LittleMermaid— ????? ?. ?? (@crypticgames) August 22, 2018
And I Go La La La La La, She's Got The Look
when disney inevitably makes a live action little mermaid all i want is zendaya as ariel thank you for coming to my ted talk pic.twitter.com/jFelsb7qQr— mackenzie (@MackFalzone) August 15, 2018
Go On and Cast the Girl
watch people be pressed about this bc they don’t think a mermaid can have dark skin. The little mermaid was my shit when I was little and I fucking approve of this, Zendaya is going to crush it as Ariel if she gets cast :) https://t.co/kn6x79MvSB— becca☀️ (@happylittleloki) August 23, 2018
“live action little mermaid”— kitty ? (@missionbreakout) August 23, 2018
pass
“with a rumor that zendaya *may* be ariel” pic.twitter.com/jPIk6FGA6m
Flippin' Your Fins
Don't get me wrong I love zendaya but cooome oooon! there is someone would be perfect for the role, disney needs to do a deep research, I love the little mermaid so much that's why I think zendaya isn't the one. #justsayin #nohate— مريم اسماعيله ? (@mariam_ismaela) August 23, 2018
@Zendaya got offered to play Ariel in the live action version of the little mermaid!?! pic.twitter.com/Gr3vJeXjnH— Ale (@nobody__696) August 23, 2018
everytime I imagined a live action of The Little Mermaid I imagined it to be played by Holland Roden, bc she’s a ginger. Zendaya is fine too, I guess. pic.twitter.com/WVNXCCj7N4— Miss Chanandler Bong (@SIZZLERGRANDE) August 23, 2018