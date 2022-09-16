Do Revenge: Original Thriller Quickly Takes Over Netflix Top 10

There's a new movie atop the daily rankings at Netflix. The streaming service keeps track of the 10 biggest movies and TV shows on its roster each and every day, compiling them publicly on the Netflix Top 10 lists that can be found on the homepage. For the last week or so, Sony's Morbius and Netflix original End of the Road have been dominating the movie edition of the list, but that changed this weekend. A new original film is now atop the rankings.

Do Revenge was released on Netflix this past Friday and has immediately established itself as a hit for the streamer. Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 list shows Do Revenge as the number one film on the entire roster.

The rise of Do Revenge shouldn't be incredibly surprising, given that it stars to breakout names from other hit shows on the streamer. Camila Mendes stars in The CW's Riverdale, which has been a huge streaming force on Netflix, while Maya Hawke has starred in the last two seasons of Stranger Things, one Netflix's biggest-ever hits. They join forces in Do Revenge and TV fans are clearly excited to see them together.

You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!