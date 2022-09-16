Do Revenge: Original Thriller Quickly Takes Over Netflix Top 10
There's a new movie atop the daily rankings at Netflix. The streaming service keeps track of the 10 biggest movies and TV shows on its roster each and every day, compiling them publicly on the Netflix Top 10 lists that can be found on the homepage. For the last week or so, Sony's Morbius and Netflix original End of the Road have been dominating the movie edition of the list, but that changed this weekend. A new original film is now atop the rankings.
Do Revenge was released on Netflix this past Friday and has immediately established itself as a hit for the streamer. Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 list shows Do Revenge as the number one film on the entire roster.
The rise of Do Revenge shouldn't be incredibly surprising, given that it stars to breakout names from other hit shows on the streamer. Camila Mendes stars in The CW's Riverdale, which has been a huge streaming force on Netflix, while Maya Hawke has starred in the last two seasons of Stranger Things, one Netflix's biggest-ever hits. They join forces in Do Revenge and TV fans are clearly excited to see them together.
You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. Do Revenge
"A dethroned queen bee at a posh private school strikes a secret deal with an unassuming new student to exact revenge on each other's enemies."
2. This Is the End
"A group of Hollywood celebrities stuck together at a party grapple with cataclysmic danger – and each other – as the apocalypse dawns."
3. Father Stu
"After a failed boxing career and a near-fatal motorcycle wreck, a man finds healing in Catholicism and decides to become a priest. Based on a true story."
4. Despicable Me 2
"More gadgets, more minions, more mayhem! As Gru turns his back on his baddie ways to care for his girls, a secret agency recruits him to fight evil."
5. Morbius
"A biochemist with a rare blood disease in search of a cure injects himself with a dangerous serum that gives him super strength and a thirst for blood."
6. End of the Road
"Recently widowed mom Brenda fights to protect her family during a harrowing road trip when a murder and a missing bag of cash plunge them into danger."
7. Despicable Me
"Villainous Gru hatches a plan to steal the moon from the sky. But he has a tough time staying on task after three orphans land in his care."
8. Sing 2
"Buster Moon and his musically gifted friends must persuade the reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of their new show."
9. Me Time
"With his family away, a devoted stay-at-home dad enjoys his first me time in years by joining his hard-partying old friend on a wild birthday adventure."
10. Friday
"Over the course of a random Friday in their LA neighborhood, newly unemployed Craig and stoner pal Smokey try to come up with $200 to pay off a debt."